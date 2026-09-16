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UK rents rise at fastest pace this year, data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK rents rise at fastest pace this year, data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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UK Rents Surge at Highest Rate This Year as House Price Inflation Cools

Latest Trends in UK Rental and Housing Markets

Rising Rent Prices in Britain

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Average private rent prices in Britain rose in August in annual terms at the fastest rate this year, according to official data on Wednesday that also showed a cooling in house price inflation.

Year-on-Year Rent Increases

Average rents increased by 3.8% year-on-year after a 3.7% rise in July, the Office for National Statistics said. It was the strongest reading since December.

House Price Inflation Trends

Annual house price inflation eased to 1.4% in July from 1.5% in June.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Private rent inflation hit its highest level of the year in August at roughly 3.8%, up from 3.7% in July and 3.3% in June (ons.gov.uk).
  • House price inflation slowed significantly, with annual growth easing to approximately 1.4%–2.0%, from 1.5% in June and 2.0% in June per latest indices (moneyweek.com).
  • Regional disparities fuel rent rise: London consecutive rebound to ~3.0%, highest since October 2025; North East posted the strongest growth at over 6% (ons.gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did average private rent prices increase in the UK in August?
Average private rent prices in the UK rose by 3.8% year-on-year in August.
Which organization provided the data on UK rent prices?
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) provided the official data on UK rent prices.
How did house price inflation in the UK change in July?
Annual house price inflation eased to 1.4% in July from 1.5% in June.
Was this the fastest annual increase in UK rent prices in 2023?
Yes, the 3.8% year-on-year rise was the fastest rate in 2023, and the strongest reading since December.

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