UK Rents Surge at Highest Rate This Year as House Price Inflation Cools
Latest Trends in UK Rental and Housing Markets
Rising Rent Prices in Britain
Sept 16 (Reuters) - Average private rent prices in Britain rose in August in annual terms at the fastest rate this year, according to official data on Wednesday that also showed a cooling in house price inflation.
Year-on-Year Rent Increases
Average rents increased by 3.8% year-on-year after a 3.7% rise in July, the Office for National Statistics said. It was the strongest reading since December.
House Price Inflation Trends
Annual house price inflation eased to 1.4% in July from 1.5% in June.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Sarah Young)