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US court accepts airBaltic Chapter 11 filing, Latvian prime minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US court accepts airBaltic Chapter 11 filing, Latvian prime minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance bankruptcy Airlines Restructuring Markets

US Court Approves airBaltic Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing and Restructuring Plan

Overview of airBaltic's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and Restructuring

US Court Acceptance and Immediate Implications

Sept 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. court judge has accepted Latvian carrier airBaltic's request to enter Chapter 11 under the U.S. bankruptcy code and restructure its debt, Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs said on Wednesday.

"This means that airBaltic will be able to: immediately access financing; begin the restructuring process; review obligations to creditors. Work continues," Kulbergs said in a post on social media X.

The airline did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Background and Reasons for Filing

Ownership and Financial Pressures

AirBaltic, majority-owned by the Latvian government, voluntarily filed for protection under Chapter 11 on Monday as it seeks to cut its debt pile after the Iran war increased financial pressure.

Secured Financing

The company has said it secured a commitment for €350 million ($404.1 million) in financing from certain lenders, subject to court approval.

Next Steps in the Restructuring Process

Negotiations and Reorganisation Plan

In the coming months, airBaltic is expected to negotiate with bondholders, aircraft lessors and other creditors as it works toward a formal reorganisation plan, which will require separate court approval before the company can exit Chapter 11.

Timeline and Long-Term Business Plan

Expected Completion and Strategic Goals

The airline has said it aims to complete the process by around June 2027, with a reduced fleet and lower operating costs as part of its longer-term business plan. 

($1 = 0.8661 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • airBaltic entered Chapter 11 proceedings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, allowing it to continue operations while negotiating creditor obligations, with an anticipated restructuring completion by June 2027. (Reuters; Secured Finance Network)
  • The airline secured a €350 million DIP financing commitment from Strategic Value Partners, Barclays, Hayfin, Morgan Stanley and Oaktree, at approximately 12% interest, pending court approval. (Reuters; Mintos Help Center)
  • Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs emphasized that Chapter 11 provides protection enabling airBaltic to access liquidity, restructure debts, and avoid liquidation after bondholders controlling over 70% of debt opted against a prior rescue proposal. (Latvian PM Office; Reuters)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did airBaltic file for Chapter 11 protection?
airBaltic voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 to restructure its debt due to increased financial pressure, partly from the Iran war.
What does the US court’s acceptance of Chapter 11 mean for airBaltic?
It allows airBaltic to access financing, begin the restructuring process, and review obligations to creditors.
How much financing has airBaltic secured during the restructuring?
airBaltic has secured a commitment for €350 million ($404.1 million) in financing from certain lenders, subject to court approval.
When does airBaltic expect to complete its Chapter 11 process?
airBaltic aims to complete the restructuring process by around June 2027.
Who owns airBaltic?
airBaltic is majority-owned by the Latvian government.

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