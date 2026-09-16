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Headlines

US charges 5 people in alleged Russian-backed murder plots

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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US DOJ Charges Five for Alleged Russian-Backed Murder and Terror Plots

By Christian Martinez

Details of the DOJ Indictment and Alleged Plots

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice has charged five people in connection with alleged Russian plots involving surveillance, recruitment and targeted killings, according to an indictment unsealed on Tuesday.

Alleged Russian Intelligence Operations

The five people allegedly worked for Russian intelligence services to "conduct attacks and murders around the world, including in the United States," the DOJ said in the indictment, adding the individuals were still at large.

Individuals Charged and Specific Accusations

The DOJ said Russian national Yuri Khrameev, 63; his son, Kirill Khrameev, 27; Cuban nationals Oemis Romagoza Durruthy, 35, and Yaidel Delgado Suarez, 35; and Venezuelan national Angel Eduardo Castro, 22; were charged with an alleged conspiracy to finance terrorism. Khrameev, Suarez, and Castro were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

Targeted Plots and Recruitment Efforts

Attorney General Todd Blanche told reporters the plots included "efforts to murder a Russian dissident who investigators believed was located in the Washington, D.C., area."

According to the Justice Department, the network allegedly recruited multiple people in the United States to provide surveillance on Russian dissidents, including one living in the U.S. and one in Lithuania.

One recruit was allegedly offered "$40,000 to 'eliminate' or 'disappear'" a person residing in the U.S., according to the Justice Department. Last year, another U.S. recruit was allegedly offered $25,000 to kill a person living in Lithuania, it said.

Russian Response and Previous Denials

The Russian embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Russia has previously denied conducting such plots on foreign soil, including in the United States. 

(Reporting by Christian Martinez; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • A U.S. indictment unsealed September 15, 2026, accuses a Russian intelligence network (‘RIS Network’) of financing terrorism and murder-for-hire, targeting dissidents in the U.S. and allied European nations (justice.gov).
  • Subjects include Yuri Khrameev (former Russian intelligence colonel), his FSB officer son Kirill Khrameev, Cuban national Oemis Romagoza Durruthy, and Cuban and Venezuelan nationals Yaidel Delgado Suarez and Angel Eduardo Castro; charges include financing terrorism and murder-for-hire with sentences up to 20 and 10 years respectively (justice.gov).
  • The network reportedly recruited U.S. residents, offering up to $40,000 to eliminate a dissident believed to be in Washington, D.C., and previously $25,000 to kill another individual in Lithuania, while coordinating terror attacks in Prague and Lithuania (justice.gov).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been charged in the alleged Russian-backed murder plots?
Russian national Yuri Khrameev and his son, Cuban nationals Oemis Romagoza Durruthy and Yaidel Delgado Suarez, and Venezuelan national Angel Eduardo Castro were charged.
What were the individuals allegedly plotting?
They allegedly conspired to conduct surveillance, recruit operatives, and carry out targeted murders, including against Russian dissidents in the US and abroad.
What specific charges were brought against the suspects?
The suspects were charged with conspiracy to finance terrorism and, for three of them, conspiracy to commit murder for hire.
How much money was offered for the murder plots?
One recruit was allegedly offered $40,000 to eliminate a US resident, and another was offered $25,000 to kill a person in Lithuania.
Where was one of the murder plots allegedly planned to take place?
One of the plots targeted a Russian dissident believed to be in the Washington, D.C., area.

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