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Russian drone attack on bus kills five in Ukraine's southeast, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Five Killed, Seven Injured by Russian Drone Attack on Passenger Bus in Ukraine

Details of the Drone Attack in Nikopol

Incident Overview

Sept 16 (Reuters) - A Russian drone attack on a passenger bus killed five people and wounded at least seven more in Ukraine's southeast on Wednesday, in an area close to the frontline, the regional governor said.

Location and Immediate Impact

The attack hit in an area around the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on the Telegram messaging app.

Visual Evidence

Hanzha posted a photo of a white vehicle with blown-out windows and blood streaming down its side.

Background of the Targeted Area

The city sits opposite Russian-occupied territory several kilometres away on the other bank of the Dnipro river and has been a regular target of Russian attacks.

Official Statements and Reactions

Ukrainian Authorities' Response

"Russians cynically struck a passenger bus. They targeted a minibus which carried people going about their daily business," Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region council, said.

Russian Response

There was no immediate comment from Russia on the attack. Both Ukraine and Russia deny deliberately targeting civilians in the war, triggered by Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbour in 2022.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • A regional governor confirmed the drone hit a bus near Nikopol, killing five and wounding seven, underscoring continued civilian vulnerability near the Dnipro riverfront. (apnews.com)
  • Nikopol, situated across from Russian-occupied territory, has been a frequent target, including earlier deadly drone strikes in June and April 2026. (internazionale.it)
  • The attack occurred during one of the most intense periods of Russian drone and missile barrages in 2026, as Ukrainian air defenses struggle to cope with relentless waves of assaults. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Russian drone attack occur?
The attack occurred near the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, southeast Ukraine.
How many people were killed and injured in the bus attack?
Five people were killed and at least seven others were wounded in the drone attack.
What evidence was shared about the bus attack?
Officials posted a photo showing a white vehicle with blown-out windows and blood on its side.
What is the significance of Nikopol in the war?
Nikopol is close to the frontline, opposite Russian-occupied territory, and is a frequent target of attacks.
What have Ukraine and Russia said about targeting civilians?
Both Ukraine and Russia deny deliberately targeting civilians in the ongoing conflict.

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