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Belarus frees 25 more prisoners in return for easing of US sanctions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belarus frees 25 more prisoners in return for easing of US sanctions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Belarus Frees 25 Prisoners After Negotiating US Sanctions Relief

US-Belarus Negotiations and Prisoner Release Details

By Andrius Sytas and Mark Trevelyan

Background of the Negotiations

VILNIUS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Belarus has agreed to free 25 prisoners in return for a further easing of U.S. sanctions, an envoy for President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

The deal was part of lengthy negotiations in which Washington is urging Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to free hundreds of people including human rights campaigners, political activists, journalists and lawyers in exchange for sanctions relief and an easing of his international isolation.

Statements from US Envoy

Trump's envoy, John Coale, told reporters in the Belarusian capital Minsk: "We agreed to an interim deal, and as a show of goodwill Belarus will release 25 people and in exchange the United States will lift sanctions on two companies."

The figure of 25 was much lower than the 250 that Coale persuaded Lukashenko to release when he last visited Minsk in March.

Future Prospects for US-Belarus Relations

The American said both sides would work to resolve outstanding issues to pave the way for another prisoner release and the removal of further sanctions.

"We will continue to improve US-Belarus relations and are working to secure the release of more people in the very near future. We are not finished!" he posted later on X.

Reactions and Ongoing Concerns

Human Rights Groups and Prisoner Pardons

Belarusian human rights group Viasna said a new round of prisoner pardons had started, and relatives of some detainees had been told they could collect their loved ones from penal colonies on Wednesday morning.

Lukashenko’s Response to Criticism

LUKASHENKO DENIES REPLACING SOME PRISONERS WITH OTHERS

Viasna, which is banned in Belarus, says the former Soviet state still holds more than 900 political prisoners, even after Coale negotiated the release of hundreds since the middle of last year.

Among the most frequent charges against them are "extremist" activity, conspiring to seize power, incitement to hatred, or insulting the president.

At Tuesday's talks with Coale, Lukashenko denied the people in question were political prisoners and rejected assertions by rights groups and the exiled opposition that he is steadily arresting more people to replace those he releases.

Sanctions Relief and Economic Implications

The two companies to be removed from U.S. sanctions are Lakokraska, a manufacturer of paints and industrial coatings, and Bellesbumprom, a state-owned industrial concern that oversees the forestry, pulp and paper sectors. Sanctions against them had been in place since 2008 and 2023, respectively.

Coale also promised Lukashenko on Tuesday to get U.S. banks to hand back tens of millions of dollars in frozen Belarusian assets.

Impact of Diplomacy and Ongoing Repression

Coale's efforts since last year have led to the release, among many others, of Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski and leading opposition figures. His diplomacy has earned gratitude from many Belarusians, while also raising concerns.

"We should use every opportunity to save lives. But we should not confuse releases with political change. Repression continues, and Lukashenko continues supporting Russia's war (in Ukraine)," exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said in comments to Reuters on Tuesday.

"The purpose should be to empty the prisons, not to rehabilitate the dictatorship."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius and Mark Trevelyan in London; Additional reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Felix Light and Stine Jacobsen, Writing by Mark Trevelyan, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • The modest release of 25 contrasts with earlier larger-scale prisoner swaps, such as the 250 freed during Coale’s March visit.
  • As of August 2026, roughly 889 political prisoners remain in Belarus, according to Viasna, indicating ongoing repression despite diplomatic deals.
  • U.S. envoy John Coale also secured steps to unfreeze over $40 million in Belarusian assets held at Citibank, part of broader economic concessions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Belarus release 25 prisoners?
Belarus agreed to release 25 prisoners as part of a deal with the United States for the easing of certain sanctions.
Which companies were removed from US sanctions?
Lakokraska and Bellesbumprom, two major Belarusian companies, were removed from US sanctions as part of the deal.
Who facilitated the negotiations between Belarus and the US?
US envoy John Coale led the negotiations with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Are more prisoner releases expected in the future?
Yes, both sides indicated ongoing talks to secure the release of more prisoners and further sanctions relief.

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