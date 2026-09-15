Ed Sheeran Distances From Decision to Drop Macklemore from US Tour

Controversy Surrounding Macklemore's Removal from Ed Sheeran's US Tour

By Kanishka Singh

Background of the Incident

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Pop star Ed Sheeran said on Tuesday dropping American rapper Macklemore from his U.S. concert tour was not Sheeran's decision but that of the tour's promoter, even as Sheeran distinguished his political approach from Macklemore's.

Macklemore was dropped from Sheeran's U.S. tour after his pro-Palestinian comments and "Free Palestine" remarks during a September 4 concert in New Jersey.

Reactions from Other Artists

Some musical artists, including supporting acts, said later on Tuesday they were quitting Sheeran's tour after Macklemore's ouster. They included Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe, Irish band Beoga, Danish band Lukas Graham and musician Finneas. They voiced support for Macklemore and expressed solidarity with Palestinians.

Statements from Ed Sheeran and Promoters

"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine," Sheeran said on Instagram.

Messina Touring Group, promoter of the U.S. leg of Sheeran's Loop Tour, told Rolling Stone that venue owners on upcoming U.S. tour dates notified the promoters they will not allow a concert to take place ​with Macklemore in the lineup.

Macklemore's Political Stance and Actions

Pro-Palestinian Advocacy

Macklemore has ⁠long been pro-Palestinian and critical of Israel's military campaign in Gaza and its occupation of the West Bank.

Release of "Hind's Hall"

In ​2024, Macklemore released "Hind's Hall", a protest anthem in solidarity with pro-Palestinian demonstrators and in memory of 5-year-old ​Palestinian girl Hind Rajab who was killed by Israeli troops in Gaza.

Sheeran's Approach to Politics

Sheeran said he respected Macklemore's "strength of purpose to stand up and shout for what he believes" but that Sheeran's approach was to not use his "professional platform for politics." Sheeran said venues for upcoming tour dates warned they would pull the shows over Macklemore.

Public and Industry Reactions

Support for Macklemore

Macklemore received support from pro-Palestinian advocacy groups, artists and politicians, who say his remarks at such events bring attention to Palestinian plight and suffering.

Criticism and Past Controversies

Pro-Israeli groups and American singer Pink, who is Jewish, have criticized him, saying such comments at a concert risk compromising the safety of Jewish and pro-Israeli people at such events.

They also point to a 2014 costume that Macklemore wore, which included a black wig, beard and a fake hooked nose, which critics said tapped into antisemitic stereotypes. Macklemore subsequently apologized for that costume.

Macklemore's Response to Criticism

On Monday, Macklemore denied that his concert comments were antisemitic, saying conflating antisemitism with criticism of Israel's actions aims to avoid Israeli accountability.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; additional reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen; editing by David Gaffen and Rod Nickel)