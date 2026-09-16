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Sterling steady after UK inflation, eyes turn to BoE

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Sterling Stable as UK Inflation Rises; Focus Shifts to BoE Policy Decision

UK Inflation Data and Market Reactions

By Samuel Indyk

Headline and Core Inflation Figures

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The British pound was little changed against the euro and the dollar on Wednesday as underlying readings of UK inflation held steady in August, even as headline consumer price inflation accelerated to a five-month high.

The headline consumer price index rose to 3.1% in August compared with a year ago, its highest level since March, official figures showed just a day before the Bank of England's policy decision.

But core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy prices, held at 2.6% for the fourth month in a row.

Economist Commentary

"The inflation data continues to show few signs of a broader increase in prices that indicates a risk of inflation persisting after the energy price shock fades," said Andrew Wishart, senior UK economist at Berenberg.

Sterling Performance Against Major Currencies

The pound was little changed against the dollar at $1.3471, but remains close to the one-month low of $1.3464 reached last week.

Against the euro, the pound was flat at 85.66 pence.

Focus on Bank of England Policy Decision

Market Expectations

EYES ON BOE

Markets are now turning their attention to the BoE's policy announcement on Thursday, when they are expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

A surge in energy prices since the outbreak of the Iran warat the end of February pushed investors to price in tighter policy from global central banks, including the BoE.

Interest Rate Outlook

Investors are pricing in around a 20% chance of a quarter-point interest rate hike to 4%, but are fully pricing in a hike at the November meeting and see more in 2027.

Prior to the Iran war, investors had been expecting the BoE to embark on a rate-cutting cycle this year.

Analyst Insights

"With the labour market on the weak side, inflation not ticking up that much, and underlying inflation where it is, it should keep a rate hike at bay," said Kirstine Kundby-Nielsen, senior FX analyst at Danske Bank.

"If they end up being more dovish and not hiking, then it should give some room for the pound to weaken."

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Headline inflation rose to a five‑month high of 3.1 % in August, driven by surging energy costs, while core inflation remained stable at 2.6 % year‑on‑year (ons.gov.uk).
  • Sterling was range‑bound at $1.3471 and 85.66 pence per euro, trading near recent lows ahead of the BoE’s expected rate‑hold decision (live.euronext.com).
  • Markets see a roughly 20 % chance of a September rate hike, with tightening fully priced for November, contingent on energy‑related inflation fading and core inflation remaining contained (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did UK inflation perform in August?
UK headline consumer price inflation rose to 3.1% in August, the highest since March, while core inflation held steady at 2.6%.
What is the market expecting from the Bank of England’s policy decision?
Markets expect the Bank of England to keep interest rates unchanged, with a 20% chance of a rate hike being priced in.
How has the British pound performed against the dollar and euro?
The British pound remained little changed at $1.3471 against the dollar and was flat at 85.66 pence against the euro.
What factors are influencing the Bank of England’s interest rate outlook?
Surging energy prices and the weak labour market are key factors, with markets seeing potential for a rate hike later this year.
Why might the pound weaken after the BoE decision?
If the Bank of England adopts a dovish stance and does not hike rates, analysts expect room for the pound to weaken.

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