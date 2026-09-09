British Police to Investigate Reform UK Allegations on Donation Violations

Criminal Investigation into Reform UK Party Donation Breaches

Background of the Allegations

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - British police said on Wednesday they will carry out a criminal investigation into allegations that the populist Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, breached donation rules, after its officials were filmed by undercover reporters.

Police Statement and Ongoing Investigations

London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "Detectives have assessed the information provided and determined that there are potential offences requiring investigation.

Similar Offences Under Investigation

"The potential offences are similar in nature to matters already under investigation by the Met's Special Enquiry Team relating to donations made to the same political party."

Party Response and Recent Developments

Resignations and Alleged Electoral Law Breaches

Two senior aides to Farage stepped down last week after an investigation alleged the party had broken electoral law by arranging for a foreign donor to pay for political polling.

Party Denial and Claims of Hoax

Reform — which has seen its commanding lead in opinion polls falter over other allegations about a £5 million gift to Farage — denied any wrongdoing and said the party had been the victim of a hoax perpetrated by climate activists.

Media Coverage

The Times Report

The Times newspaper first reported news of the police investigation.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)