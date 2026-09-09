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Headlines

UK police to investigate allegations Reform UK breached donation rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Politics Law United Kingdom Elections

British Police to Investigate Reform UK Allegations on Donation Violations

Criminal Investigation into Reform UK Party Donation Breaches

Background of the Allegations

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - British police said on Wednesday they will carry out a criminal investigation into allegations that the populist Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, breached donation rules, after its officials were filmed by undercover reporters.

Police Statement and Ongoing Investigations

London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "Detectives have assessed the information provided and determined that there are potential offences requiring investigation.

Similar Offences Under Investigation

"The potential offences are similar in nature to matters already under investigation by the Met's Special Enquiry Team relating to donations made to the same political party."

Party Response and Recent Developments

Resignations and Alleged Electoral Law Breaches

Two senior aides to Farage stepped down last week after an investigation alleged the party had broken electoral law by arranging for a foreign donor to pay for political polling.

Party Denial and Claims of Hoax

Reform — which has seen its commanding lead in opinion polls falter over other allegations about a £5 million gift to Farage — denied any wrongdoing and said the party had been the victim of a hoax perpetrated by climate activists.

Media Coverage

The Times Report

The Times newspaper first reported news of the police investigation.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Metropolitan Police’s Special Enquiry Team assessing potential criminal offences relating to foreign-sourced donations via polling funding. (reddit.com)
  • James Orr and Dan Jukes, key senior aides to Nigel Farage, stepped down after undercover footage showed them discussing ways to circumvent donation laws via an overseas donor. (theguardian.com)
  • This probe adds to existing scrutiny over Reform UK, including an earlier police investigation into a £500,000 donation from the mother of a convicted fraudster and Electoral Commission inquiries about a £5 million gift to Farage’s personal campaign. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are UK police investigating Reform UK?
UK police are investigating allegations that Reform UK breached donation rules after undercover reporters filmed the party’s officials discussing donations.
Who leads the Reform UK party?
Reform UK is led by Nigel Farage.
What triggered the investigation into Reform UK?
The investigation was triggered by allegations and evidence from undercover reporters suggesting the party arranged for a foreign donor to fund political polling.
What is Reform UK's response to the allegations?
Reform UK denied any wrongdoing, claiming to be the victim of a hoax by climate activists.
Which authority is handling the investigation into Reform UK?
The investigation is being handled by London's Metropolitan Police Special Enquiry Team.

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