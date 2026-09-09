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UK actor Noel Clarke charged with sexual offences, prosecutors say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK actor Noel Clarke charged with sexual offences, prosecutors say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Noel Clarke, British Actor, Faces Sexual Offence Charges After CPS Decision

Details of Charges and Allegations

Overview of the Charges

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - British actor and filmmaker Noel Clarke has been charged with six sexual offences, including two counts of sexual assault, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday.

Background of the Allegations

Clarke, 50, was charged after allegations by five women of sexual misconduct between 2007 and 2016, the CPS added.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • The charges announced on September 9, 2026, relate to allegations spanning nearly a decade, involving five women and include serious sexual assault counts, underscoring the gravity of the prosecution’s case. (theguardian.com)
  • Clarke had previously denied wrongdoing and lost a High Court libel case against The Guardian in 2025, where over 20 women had accused him of harassment and inappropriate conduct. (theguardian.com)
  • The CPS, an independent prosecuting authority in England and Wales, is responsible for reviewing evidence and approving charges, highlighting that the decision to charge Clarke followed due legal process. (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Noel Clarke?
Noel Clarke is a British actor and filmmaker facing charges of six sexual offences.
How many charges does Noel Clarke face?
Noel Clarke faces six sexual offences charges, including two counts of sexual assault.
Who brought the allegations against Noel Clarke?
Five women brought allegations of sexual misconduct against Noel Clarke.
When did the alleged incidents involving Noel Clarke occur?
The alleged incidents took place between 2007 and 2016.
Which organization announced the charges against Noel Clarke?
The Crown Prosecution Service announced the charges against Noel Clarke.

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