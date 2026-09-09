Noel Clarke, British Actor, Faces Sexual Offence Charges After CPS Decision
Details of Charges and Allegations
Overview of the Charges
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - British actor and filmmaker Noel Clarke has been charged with six sexual offences, including two counts of sexual assault, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Wednesday.
Background of the Allegations
Clarke, 50, was charged after allegations by five women of sexual misconduct between 2007 and 2016, the CPS added.
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)