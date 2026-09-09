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IAEA board draws a line under past Syrian nuclear activities - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IAEA board draws a line under past Syrian nuclear activities

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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IAEA Board Concludes Inquiry Into Syria’s Past Nuclear Activities After Cooperation

Resolution of Syria's Nuclear Activities and International Response

Background: Israel's 2007 Airstrike and IAEA Demands

VIENNA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Wednesday drawing a line under Syria's secret nuclear activities during the Assad family's rule, saying the new authorities had helped resolve all outstanding questions.

After Israel bombed a site in the eastern province of Deir al-Zor in 2007 that it said was a secret nuclear reactor near completion, the International Atomic Energy Agency demanded Syria come clean on its nuclear activities, which it did not do.

IAEA Declaration and Security Council Involvement

The IAEA board declared Syria in breach of its non-proliferation obligations in 2011 and reported it to the U.N. Security Council. After the overthrow of Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in 2024, Syria's new authorities pledged to work with the IAEA in helping clear up the past activities.

Resolution and International Consensus

Details of the IAEA Report

In a confidential report to member states last week, seen by Reuters, the IAEA said it had resolved all its questions about the outstanding issues originally reported to the board, and the resolution passed on Wednesday said Syria was no longer in non-compliance with its obligations.

Text of the Resolution

"(The board) welcomes the transparency and cooperation of the Syrian Arab Republic, commends it for the actions taken in resolving its non-compliance," the resolution text submitted by Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia said.

The resolution was passed by consensus, meaning no state objected, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.

Nuclear Material Findings and Ongoing Oversight

The IAEA report confirmed it was "very likely" the bombed site was a nuclear reactor, and said fuel for it was made in Syria. The IAEA found around 73 metric tons of natural uranium metal in Syria, most of it in the form of fuel rods.

That material is now under IAEA oversight, and Syria has said it will stay in the country.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • The 35‑member IAEA board agreed by consensus that Syria, under new post‑2024 authorities, has cleared past non‑compliance and restored confidence through transparency and cooperation
  • Investigations confirmed that a 2007 Israeli strike destroyed an undeclared reactor in Deir al‑Zor; IAEA investigations verified around 73 metric tons of natural uranium metal—approximately 55 t in fuel‑rod form—now secured and under safeguards
  • This marks a turnaround after years of Syrian non‑cooperation under the Assad regime; the resolution underlines the importance of post‑2024 diplomatic engagement and could reinforce Syria’s prospects for peaceful nuclear applications

Frequently Asked Questions

What decision did the IAEA Board make regarding Syria's past nuclear activities?
The IAEA Board passed a resolution drawing a line under Syria's past secret nuclear activities, declaring all outstanding questions resolved.
How did Syria resolve its nuclear compliance issues with the IAEA?
After the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, the new Syrian authorities cooperated with the IAEA, clarifying past nuclear activities and addressing previous breaches.
What happened at the Deir al-Zor site in 2007?
Israel bombed the Deir al-Zor site, which was believed to be a nearly completed secret nuclear reactor, prompting the IAEA to demand clarification from Syria.
Who submitted the IAEA resolution on Syria and how was it passed?
Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia submitted the resolution, which was passed by consensus with no objections.
What did the IAEA find regarding nuclear material in Syria?
The IAEA found about 73 metric tons of natural uranium metal in Syria, mostly as fuel rods, now under agency oversight.

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