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Kremlin says Russia is still open to ties with Hungary despite diplomatic expulsions - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says Russia is still open to ties with Hungary despite diplomatic expulsions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Russia Remains Open to Hungary Relations After Diplomat Expulsions, Kremlin Says

Kremlin Responds to Hungary's Diplomat Expulsions

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia would provide an appropriate response to Hungary's decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats, but that it remained open to developing relations.

Details of the Diplomat Expulsions

Hungary announced the expulsions on Tuesday, saying the diplomats had acted in ways incompatible with their status. The move marked a clear break with the era of former prime minister Viktor Orban, who had maintained friendly ties with Moscow.

Political Context in Hungary

Orban lost an election in April and was replaced by Peter Magyar as leader of Hungary, a NATO and European Union member.

Kremlin's Official Statement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the expulsions negatively affected ties and would not go unanswered.

Russia's Stance on Bilateral Relations

"At the same time, we remain open to further developing our ties. We are interested in doing so, and we do not favour causing any harm to what one might call the valuable legacy and experience of Russian-Hungarian bilateral relations."

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovWriting by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Hungary expelled 10 Russian diplomats for activities deemed 'unacceptable under diplomatic status', a major turn from Viktor Orbán’s pro‑Moscow stance; experts link it to espionage fears (telex.hu)
  • The expulsions signal a clear policy shift under Prime Minister Péter Magyar, who came to power in April, ending Orbán’s 16‑year rule (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)
  • The Kremlin characterized the move as damaging and promised a fitting response, yet emphasized openness to continued dialogue and building on past bilateral legacy (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Hungary expel Russian diplomats?
Hungary expelled 10 Russian diplomats for actions incompatible with their diplomatic status.
How did Russia respond to Hungary's decision?
The Kremlin stated it would provide an appropriate response but remains open to developing relations with Hungary.
What changes took place in Hungary's leadership?
Peter Magyar replaced Viktor Orban as Hungary's leader after Orban lost the election in April.
How does the Kremlin view the impact of diplomat expulsions?
The Kremlin views the expulsions as negatively affecting ties, but expressed interest in preserving bilateral relations.

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