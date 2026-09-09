Russia Remains Open to Hungary Relations After Diplomat Expulsions, Kremlin Says

Kremlin Responds to Hungary's Diplomat Expulsions

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia would provide an appropriate response to Hungary's decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats, but that it remained open to developing relations.

Details of the Diplomat Expulsions

Hungary announced the expulsions on Tuesday, saying the diplomats had acted in ways incompatible with their status. The move marked a clear break with the era of former prime minister Viktor Orban, who had maintained friendly ties with Moscow.

Political Context in Hungary

Orban lost an election in April and was replaced by Peter Magyar as leader of Hungary, a NATO and European Union member.

Kremlin's Official Statement

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the expulsions negatively affected ties and would not go unanswered.

Russia's Stance on Bilateral Relations

"At the same time, we remain open to further developing our ties. We are interested in doing so, and we do not favour causing any harm to what one might call the valuable legacy and experience of Russian-Hungarian bilateral relations."

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovWriting by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Trevelyan)