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Sweden's Liberals clears parliament threshold in poll, pointing to close election - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sweden's Liberals clears parliament threshold in poll, pointing to close election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Finance Politics Elections Sweden

Sweden’s Liberals Surpass Parliamentary Threshold, Indicating Tight Election Race

Recent Polls Signal Shifting Political Landscape Ahead of Swedish Election

Liberals Gain Momentum in Pre-Election Surveys

STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Support for Sweden's Liberals party has risen further above parliament's 4% threshold ahead of a general election on Sunday, a Novus survey indicated on Wednesday, pointing to a close race between the ruling right-wing bloc and the centre-left opposition.

Previous Expectations for the Opposition

Until recently, polls have suggested that the opposition headed by Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson would almost certainly win, and that the Liberals would drop out of parliament.

Current Government’s Prospects

The latest polls, however, show that the government of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, in office since 2022, may still win.

Novus Survey Results and Implications

Party Support Breakdown

The Novus poll, published on Wednesday by commercial broadcaster TV4, indicated 50.7% backing for the four centre-left parties while the three-party government and its support party, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, stood at 48.1%.

Liberals’ Position and Coalition Impact

Support for the Liberals, a junior government coalition member, stood at 5.8%, easing fears the party could lose its 16 seats and the coalition its majority. Novus' previous poll, published on Monday, had the party just above parliament's 4% threshold for the first time in years.

Polling Methodology

Novus polled 2,292 voters between September 6 and September 8.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Key Takeaways

  • The Liberals rose from 3.3% to 4.3% in the latest Novus‑TV4 poll, surpassing the 4% Riksdag threshold for the first time since 2022 (internazionale.it).
  • Support for the centre‑left bloc stands at 50.3%, while the ruling right‑wing bloc plus Sweden Democrats holds 47.9%—narrowing the gap and pointing to a tight election on Sept 13 (internazionale.it).
  • Just days earlier the Liberals were below threshold at 3.3%, underscoring a volatile electoral climate ahead of the vote (swedenherald.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What threshold must parties surpass to enter Sweden’s parliament?
Political parties must receive at least 4% of the vote to enter Sweden’s parliament.
What percentage support do Sweden's Liberals currently have?
According to the latest Novus poll, Sweden's Liberals currently have 5.8% support.
How close is the current race between government and opposition?
The Novus poll shows the centre-left bloc at 50.7% and the government bloc at 48.1%, indicating a close race.

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