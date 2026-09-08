Trump Attributes Germany's Far-Right AfD State Election Win to Immigration Rules

Analysis of Trump's Reaction to AfD's Victory in Germany

Trump's Statement on Social Media

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump attributed the win of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in a state election to existing immigration rules and regulations that he cast as "horrible."

Details of Trump's Comments

"Wow! The Populist Party in Germany just had a really big night. They finally got tired of the absolutely horrible Immigration rules and regulations which have hurt Germany so badly," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

AfD's Performance in Saxony-Anhalt Elections

Historical Context

The AfD surged into first place in state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday, putting a far-right party within reach of power at the state level for the first time since World War Two.

Implications for German Politics

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Tom Hogue)