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Trump attributes state election win of Germany's far-right AfD to immigration rules - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump attributes state election win of Germany's far-right AfD to immigration rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Politics World News Elections Immigration Germany

Trump Attributes Germany's Far-Right AfD State Election Win to Immigration Rules

Analysis of Trump's Reaction to AfD's Victory in Germany

Trump's Statement on Social Media

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump attributed the win of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in a state election to existing immigration rules and regulations that he cast as "horrible."

Details of Trump's Comments

"Wow! The Populist Party in Germany just had a really big night. They finally got tired of the absolutely horrible Immigration rules and regulations which have hurt Germany so badly," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

AfD's Performance in Saxony-Anhalt Elections

Historical Context

The AfD surged into first place in state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday, putting a far-right party within reach of power at the state level for the first time since World War Two.

Implications for German Politics

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Jasper Ward in Washington; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • The AfD secured 43.8% of the vote in Saxony‑Anhalt, more than doubling its 2021 share and winning 39 out of 83 Landtag seats, positioning it to potentially govern the state for the first time post‑World War II (osw.waw.pl).
  • President Trump celebrated the AfD’s surge on Truth Social, blaming the outcome on Germany’s immigration policies, which he labeled “absolutely horrible,” suggesting a populist backlash tied to migration concerns (elpais.com).
  • The result signals weakening of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s CDU, which fell to just 17.2%, sparking alarm in Berlin and among intelligence officials over the far‑right’s rise and implications for both German and European politics (osw.waw.pl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the AfD's win significant?
It puts a far-right party within reach of state power in Germany for the first time since World War Two.

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