GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Eagle S tanker involved in undersea cable damage case in Finland - Global Banking & Finance Review
The Eagle S oil tanker, accused of damaging undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland, faces legal charges. This incident highlights growing concerns over maritime safety and infrastructure security in the Baltic Sea region.
Headlines

UK police shoot and injure man in Luton

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines UK News law enforcement

UK Police Shoot and Injure Man in Luton After Knife Threat Report

Incident Overview and Police Response

Location and Date of the Incident

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - British police shot and injured a man on Tuesday in Luton, a town about 30 miles north of London, after they were called to reports of a man threatening a woman with a knife, Bedfordshire Police said on Wednesday.

Details of the Injuries

"He was taken to hospital with life-changing but not life-threatening injuries," the police statement said.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by William James, writing Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Officers were alerted to a man threatening a woman with a knife, prompting armed response and the shooting in Luton on Sept 8, 2026
  • The injured man’s wounds are described as life‑changing but not life‑threatening, according to Bedfordshire Police’s statement
  • Luton lies approximately 30 miles north of London, underscoring the proximity to the capital and potential public concern

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK police shoot a man in Luton?
Police were responding to reports of a man threatening a woman with a knife in Luton.
What injuries did the man suffer in the Luton police shooting?
He was taken to hospital with life-changing but not life-threatening injuries.
Which police force handled the incident in Luton?
Bedfordshire Police handled the incident.
When did the Luton police shooting take place?
The shooting occurred on Tuesday, September 9.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for With large crowds attending, Norway lays King Harald to rest

With large crowds attending, Norway lays King Harald to rest

Image for Russia says it hopes US-mediated talks with Ukraine will resume soon

Russia says it hopes US-mediated talks with Ukraine will resume soon

Image for Roadworks in Georgia's capital uncover rare 10th-century pottery cache

Roadworks in Georgia's capital uncover rare 10th-century pottery cache

Image for Russia says Ukrainian drone attack killed four in Novorossiysk

Russia says Ukrainian drone attack killed four in Novorossiysk

Image for Russian drones kill two at Ukraine-Moldova border crossing, authorities say

Russian drones kill two at Ukraine-Moldova border crossing, authorities say

Image for Cricket-Root welcomes Pietersen return to England setup

Cricket-Root welcomes Pietersen return to England setup

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Kremlin says Russia is still open to ties with Hungary despite diplomatic expulsions
Kremlin says Russia is still open to ties with Hungary despite diplomatic expulsions
Image for Two seriously injured in explosion at hydroelectric plant in Switzerland
Two seriously injured in explosion at hydroelectric plant in Switzerland
Image for Serbia's President Vucic dissolves parliament, calls snap elections
Serbia's President Vucic dissolves parliament, calls snap elections
Image for Finland says GNSS jamming, wind caused Ukrainian drones to enter its airspace in spring
Finland says GNSS jamming, wind caused Ukrainian drones to enter its airspace in spring
Image for Ash-covered shoes and a president in crisis: A Reuters reporter remembers 9/11
Ash-covered shoes and a president in crisis: A Reuters reporter remembers 9/11
Image for Germany's Merz accuses far-right AfD of calling for 'ethnic cleansing'
Germany's Merz accuses far-right AfD of calling for 'ethnic cleansing'
Image for Holocaust survivor 'appalled' by prospect of far-right in power in German state
Holocaust survivor 'appalled' by prospect of far-right in power in German state
Image for South Korea says Hormuz talks with France concern contribution options, not troop deployment
South Korea says Hormuz talks with France concern contribution options, not troop deployment
Image for Iran retaliates against US allies after its oil tankers destroyed
Iran retaliates against US allies after its oil tankers destroyed
Image for Trump attributes state election win of Germany's far-right AfD to immigration rules
Trump attributes state election win of Germany's far-right AfD to immigration rules
Image for Drone debris falls on business grounds in Russia's Novorossiysk, mayor says
Drone debris falls on business grounds in Russia's Novorossiysk, mayor says
Image for Russia hits Kyiv after pause for US envoys' visit, killing five
Russia hits Kyiv after pause for US envoys' visit, killing five
View All Headlines Posts