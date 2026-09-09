UK Police Shoot and Injure Man in Luton After Knife Threat Report
Incident Overview and Police Response
Location and Date of the Incident
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - British police shot and injured a man on Tuesday in Luton, a town about 30 miles north of London, after they were called to reports of a man threatening a woman with a knife, Bedfordshire Police said on Wednesday.
Details of the Injuries
"He was taken to hospital with life-changing but not life-threatening injuries," the police statement said.
Reporting and Sources
(Reporting by William James, writing Sarah Young)