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Russia says it hopes US-mediated talks with Ukraine will resume soon

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics International Relations Diplomacy

Russia Expects US-Led Ukraine Peace Talks to Restart Amid Efforts for Settlement

Renewed Hopes for Diplomatic Progress in Ukraine Conflict

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Russia hopes that U.S.-mediated peace talks on ending the war in Ukraine will resume soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Background of the Stalled Peace Talks

No such talks between Russia and Ukraine have taken place since February, but President Donald Trump sent his negotiators to Moscow and then Kyiv at the weekend in a bid to relaunch the stalled process.

US Involvement and Diplomatic Efforts

Peskov was responding to a comment by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that it may be possible to draw up a roadmap to restart talks and work towards an acceptable outcome for both sides.

Key Obstacles to a Settlement

A huge gulf remains between Russia and Ukraine on how to end the 4-1/2-year war, with Kyiv rejecting Moscow's demands that it give up more territory.

Kremlin's Position on Negotiations

Peskov said Moscow would not publicly discuss any specifics of a potential settlement, but there was a "confirmed political will" to resume talks.

"We hope that these negotiations will resume in the foreseeable future, and we remain in contact with our American counterparts," he said, a day after Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone.

Prisoner Exchanges as a Diplomatic Tool

Peskov added that the issue of exchanging prisoners between Russia and the U.S. was "a constant item on the agenda", including between the two presidents. He noted that Russia had released one American prisoner, Robert Gilman, at Trump's request last month.

The two countries have traded prisoners at several points in the past few years.

Notable Recent Prisoner Swaps

The biggest such deal was in August 2024, when Russia got back eight prisoners held in the West, including a member of its FSB security service convicted of murder in Germany.

In exchange, 16 people were released from Russian and Belarusian jails. Among those freed by Moscow were prominent Russian dissidents and three U.S. citizens, including Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia expresses hope to restart U.S.‑mediated Ukraine peace talks, citing ‘confirmed political will’, with ongoing contact via U.S. counterparts and Trump‑sent envoys visiting Moscow and Kyiv Sept 4–6.
  • No face‑to‑face Russia‑Ukraine talks have occurred since February; U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner traveled to Moscow and Kyiv over the weekend to kickstart negotiations.
  • Russia and the U.S. continue cooperation on prisoner exchanges; Russia recently released American Robert Gilman at Trump’s request, following the landmark August 1, 2024, prisoner swap that freed 16 detainees, including WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, in exchange for eight Russians.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did the last US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine take place?
No US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine have taken place since February.
What is Russia's position on resuming peace talks with Ukraine?
Russia hopes to resume US-mediated peace talks soon and confirms ongoing contact with American counterparts.
What is a major obstacle in the Russia-Ukraine peace process?
A major obstacle is Kyiv rejecting Moscow's demands to give up more territory.
What recent prisoner exchanges between Russia and the US were mentioned?
Recently, Russia freed American prisoner Robert Gilman and participated in an August 2024 exchange involving Russian dissidents and US citizens, including journalist Evan Gershkovich.
How are prisoner exchanges discussed between Russia and the US?
Prisoner exchanges are a regular agenda item in discussions between the Russian and US presidents.

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