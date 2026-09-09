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Finland says GNSS jamming, wind caused Ukrainian drones to enter its airspace in spring - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Finland says GNSS jamming, wind caused Ukrainian drones to enter its airspace in spring

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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security Geopolitics Drones Finland Eastern Europe

GNSS Jamming and Wind Led Ukrainian Drones into Finland’s Airspace This Spring

Ukrainian Military Drones Diverted by Navigation Interference

HELSINKI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Four Ukrainian military drones found in Finland in March and April were diverted from their intended route by satellite navigation interference in combination with wind, Finnish police and border guards said on Wednesday.

Finland and nearby Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have seen a string of recent incidents where Ukrainian drones aimed at Russia have strayed into their airspace.

Investigation Findings

Origin and Purpose of the Drones

• "The investigation established that the UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) originated in Ukraine and formed part of Ukraine's countermeasures in response to Russia's war of aggression," the Finnish Border Guard said in a statement.

Causes of Diversion

• "The UAVs had not, however, been targeted at Finland; instead, they were thrown off course by strong GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) jamming detected in the eastern Gulf of Finland at the time, combined with the prevailing weather conditions," it added.

Legal and Safety Outcomes

Prosecutor's Decision

• The agencies said the prosecutor had closed the investigations into the incidents, having found no grounds to pursue criminal liability.

Explosives and Damage Assessment

• The agencies said all four drones had carried explosives. No injuries or property damage were reported in connection with the crashes.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Key Takeaways

  • The Finnish Border Guard confirmed the UAVs originated from Ukraine and were part of Kyiv’s countermeasures against Russia, but drifted off course due to satellite navigation interference and wind.
  • Such drone strays have affected Finland and the Baltic states—Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania—as Ukraine ramps up attacks on Russian Baltic ports; Russian GNSS jamming and spoofing are widely suspected to play a role.
  • Investigations into the incidents have been closed without charges; previous measures, like airspace closures and maritime restrictions, reflect heightened concern over navigation interference in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ukrainian military drones enter Finland's airspace?
Finnish authorities determined that GNSS jamming and prevailing wind conditions caused Ukrainian drones to veer off course into Finland.
Were the drones intentionally targeted at Finland?
No, investigations found that the drones were part of Ukraine's countermeasures against Russia and were not intended for Finland.
Were any explosives or damages reported with the crashed drones?
All four drones carried explosives, but no injuries or property damage were reported in connection to their crashes.
What action was taken after the investigation?
The Finnish prosecutor closed the investigations and found no grounds for criminal liability.
Which regions have experienced similar incidents of stray drones?
Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have all seen Ukrainian drones aimed at Russia stray into their airspace.

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