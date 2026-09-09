GNSS Jamming and Wind Led Ukrainian Drones into Finland’s Airspace This Spring

Ukrainian Military Drones Diverted by Navigation Interference

HELSINKI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Four Ukrainian military drones found in Finland in March and April were diverted from their intended route by satellite navigation interference in combination with wind, Finnish police and border guards said on Wednesday.

Finland and nearby Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have seen a string of recent incidents where Ukrainian drones aimed at Russia have strayed into their airspace.

Investigation Findings

Origin and Purpose of the Drones

• "The investigation established that the UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) originated in Ukraine and formed part of Ukraine's countermeasures in response to Russia's war of aggression," the Finnish Border Guard said in a statement.

Causes of Diversion

• "The UAVs had not, however, been targeted at Finland; instead, they were thrown off course by strong GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) jamming detected in the eastern Gulf of Finland at the time, combined with the prevailing weather conditions," it added.

Legal and Safety Outcomes

Prosecutor's Decision

• The agencies said the prosecutor had closed the investigations into the incidents, having found no grounds to pursue criminal liability.

Explosives and Damage Assessment

• The agencies said all four drones had carried explosives. No injuries or property damage were reported in connection with the crashes.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Anna Ringstrom)