Two Seriously Injured After Explosion at Swiss Hydroelectric Power Station
Explosion at Swiss Hydroelectric Power Station: Incident Details
Initial Report and Injuries
ZURICH, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Two people were seriously injured on Wednesday after a hydroelectric power station in southern Switzerland was rocked by an explosion, local broadcaster RSI reported, citing police.
Impact of the Explosion
Building Collapse and Rescue Efforts
The explosion caused part of a building to collapse, and rescue efforts are underway, it said.
Investigation and Cause
Unclear Cause of the Explosion
The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.
Reporting and Editing
(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier, editing by Thomas Seythal)