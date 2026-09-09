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Headlines

Two injured in explosion at hydro station in Switzerland, RSI reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Two Seriously Injured After Explosion at Swiss Hydroelectric Power Station

Explosion at Swiss Hydroelectric Power Station: Incident Details

Initial Report and Injuries

ZURICH, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Two people were seriously injured on Wednesday after a hydroelectric power station in southern Switzerland was rocked by an explosion, local broadcaster RSI reported, citing police.

Impact of the Explosion

Building Collapse and Rescue Efforts

The explosion caused part of a building to collapse, and rescue efforts are underway, it said.

Investigation and Cause

Unclear Cause of the Explosion

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Incident occurred at the Ritom hydroelectric plant in Piotta, Ticino canton, on September 9, 2026, injuring two seriously and collapsing part of the facility (RSI; Reuters)
  • Rescue teams including fire brigades, emergency services and REGA helicopter are actively responding at the scene (SRF)
  • No official cause has been determined yet; investigation is ongoing and details remain limited (Reuters; SRF)

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the hydroelectric power station in Switzerland?
An explosion occurred at a hydroelectric power station in southern Switzerland, injuring two people and causing part of the building to collapse.
How many people were injured in the Swiss hydro station explosion?
Two people were seriously injured as a result of the explosion.
What is the current status after the explosion in Switzerland?
Rescue efforts are underway following the explosion and building collapse.
Is the cause of the explosion at the Swiss hydroelectric power station known?
The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear and is under investigation.
Which broadcaster reported the hydro station explosion in Switzerland?
The incident was reported by local broadcaster RSI, citing information from the police.

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