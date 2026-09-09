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Schneider Electric to invest €150 million in France, close plant - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Schneider Electric to invest €150 million in France, close plant

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Finance industry France Manufacturing Investments

Schneider Electric to Invest €150 Million in France, Close Chasseneuil-du-Poitou Plant

Schneider Electric’s Strategic Investment and Restructuring in France

By Mathias de Rozario

Investment Announcement and Factory Closure

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric will invest €150 million ($175 million) in France and close a factory as part of a plan to improve its competitiveness in the country, the French industrial group said on Wednesday.

Chasseneuil-du-Poitou Factory Closure Timeline

Schneider plans to close its Chasseneuil-du-Poitou factory by March 2028, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Impact on Employees

"As for the 145 staff members, we are now going to begin a phase of negotiations, (...) and this will be discussed on a case-by-case basis," he said, adding that finding positions within the company would be prioritised. 

Production Transfer and New Site Development

Production will mainly be transferred to Schneider's Dijon site to strengthen its industrial focus, the company said.

The company will also build a new site in Evreux, bringing together the production and research and development expertise of its three existing sites in Normandy.

Market Context and Company Strategy

While Schneider operates in market segments benefiting from sustained growth linked to electrification and digitalisation projects, it is also facing volume saturation in its industrial markets, the company said.

"The goal is to become more competitive in markets where there is currently very strong pressure on prices," the spokesperson said.  

($1 = 0.8585 euros)

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • A €150 million investment in a new 40,000 m² combined production and R&D facility in Évreux to enhance industrial synergies and operational efficiency (boursorama.com)
  • Closure of the Chasseneuil‑du‑Poitou plant by March 2028 affects 145 employees, with at least two internal relocation offers per staff member and tailored support, including transition for seniors (boursorama.com)
  • Strengthening of the Dijon site (≈330 staff) as part of the strategy to reinforce competitiveness amid mixed market dynamics—growth in electrification and digital sectors but saturation and price pressure in mature markets (boursorama.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Schneider Electric investing in France?
Schneider Electric is investing €150 million ($175 million) in France to improve its industrial competitiveness.
Which Schneider Electric factory will be closed?
Schneider Electric will close its Chasseneuil-du-Poitou factory by March 2028.
What will happen to the staff at the closing plant?
The 145 staff members will enter negotiations, with priority given to finding positions within the company.
Where will production be transferred after the plant closure?
Production will mainly be transferred to Schneider Electric's Dijon site to strengthen its industrial focus.
Will Schneider Electric open new facilities in France?
Yes, Schneider Electric plans to build a new site in Evreux, combining production and R&D expertise from three Normandy sites.

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