Serbia's President Dissolves Parliament and Announces October Snap Elections

Overview of Serbia's Political Developments

Announcement of Snap Elections

BELGRADE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday dissolved parliament and announced snap elections for next month as he seeks to extend his hold on power by running for prime minister.

Background and Political Context

Vucic's Tenure and Public Unrest

Vucic, a populist who has been in power as ‌president or prime minister for 12 years, has faced nearly two years of anti-corruption demonstrations triggered by the collapse of a railway station awning in the city of Novi Sad in November 2024 that killed 16 people.

President's Statement on Election Necessity

"Were the elections necessary for us if there were no such tensions, if there were no such political conflicts, certainly they would not be necessary," Vucic said in a televised statement. He added that any delay in election "would threaten the survival of democracy."

Election Details and Political Implications

Election Date and Scheduling

He set the election date as October 25, confirming earlier statements on timing. A parliamentary vote was initially scheduled for next year.

Vucic's Leadership and Party Support

Track Record and Criticism

Vucic ​has ruled as prime minister or president since 2014 and held the strings of power in both positions. While he has overseen a chapter of economic development he has faced growing rancour against perceived corruption and authoritarianism.

Party Nomination and Future Uncertainties

Still, he commands support from his ruling Serbian Progressive Party which on Saturday nominated him to run for prime minister in the upcoming elections. It is unclear if Vucic will resign from his position as president before the parliamentary elections or after.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac)