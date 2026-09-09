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British recruiter SThree confirms takeover bid from Circle8 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British recruiter SThree confirms takeover bid from Circle8

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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SThree Confirms Takeover Approach from U.S. Circle8 as Shares Surge 15%

Details of the Circle8 Approach to SThree

Sept 9 (Reuters) - British recruiter SThree said on Wednesday it had received an unsolicited preliminary approach from U.S.-based Circle8 Group regarding a possible offer for the company, sending its shares up 15%.

Key Points of the Takeover Approach

Here are some details:

Background and Market Context

• The approach from Circle8, a technology and workforce solutions firm, comes as recruiters worldwide contend with a hiring slowdown as economic uncertainty, deepened by geopolitical tensions tied to the Iran war, prompts companies to delay recruitment decisions.

Share Price Impact

• Shares of London-listed SThree rose to 317 pence on Wednesday, their highest level since December 2024.

Financial and Regulatory Details

Deal Value and Market Capitalization

• The deal value is undisclosed.

• SThree has a market cap of £336 million.

Takeover Code Requirements

• Under the U.K. Takeover Code, Circle8 must either announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away by October 7.

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • Circle8 is a US‑based technology and workforce solutions firm that went public via rebranding from Atlantic International and trades as Nasdaq:CIRC (secinfo.com)
  • SThree’s shares rose to 317 pence—the highest level since its December 2024 buyback-related peaks (investegate.co.uk)
  • Under UK Takeover Code, Circle8 must announce a firm offer or withdraw by October 7, giving SThree shareholders clarity soon.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who made the takeover bid for SThree?
The unsolicited preliminary takeover approach for SThree was made by U.S.-based Circle8 Group.
How did SThree's shares react to the takeover news?
SThree’s shares rose by 15%, reaching their highest level since December 2024 following the takeover approach.
What is the deadline for Circle8 to make a firm offer?
Under the U.K. Takeover Code, Circle8 must announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away by October 7.
What is the current market capitalization of SThree?
SThree has a market capitalization of £336 million.
What challenges is the recruitment industry facing?
Recruiters are facing a global hiring slowdown as economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions lead companies to delay recruitment decisions.

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