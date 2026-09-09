SThree Confirms Takeover Approach from U.S. Circle8 as Shares Surge 15%
Details of the Circle8 Approach to SThree
Sept 9 (Reuters) - British recruiter SThree said on Wednesday it had received an unsolicited preliminary approach from U.S.-based Circle8 Group regarding a possible offer for the company, sending its shares up 15%.
Key Points of the Takeover Approach
Here are some details:
Background and Market Context
• The approach from Circle8, a technology and workforce solutions firm, comes as recruiters worldwide contend with a hiring slowdown as economic uncertainty, deepened by geopolitical tensions tied to the Iran war, prompts companies to delay recruitment decisions.
Share Price Impact
• Shares of London-listed SThree rose to 317 pence on Wednesday, their highest level since December 2024.
Financial and Regulatory Details
Deal Value and Market Capitalization
• The deal value is undisclosed.
• SThree has a market cap of £336 million.
Takeover Code Requirements
• Under the U.K. Takeover Code, Circle8 must either announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away by October 7.
(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)