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With large crowds expected, Norway to lay King Harald to rest - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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With large crowds expected, Norway to lay King Harald to rest

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 9, 2026

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Norway Bids Farewell to King Harald V in Historic Royal Funeral Procession

King Harald V's Funeral: Ceremonies, Attendees, and National Mourning

By Gwladys Fouche, Claudia Greco and Leonhard Foeger

OSLO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - King Harald V of Norway will be laid to rest on Wednesday, in a series of ceremonies marking the culmination of 13 days of national mourning following his death at the age of 89.

Harald, a reformer who spent more than three decades on the throne after gradually emerging from the shadow of his popular and charismatic father, died at a time of multiple crises for the Norwegian royal family.

Funeral Procession and Ceremonial Details

A procession on foot from the royal palace to Oslo Cathedral will start at 1200 local time (1000 GMT) followed by a church ceremony at about 1300 local time (1100 GMT). The ceremony will begin with a nationwide minute of silence. 

International Dignitaries and Guests

Among the guests expected are Britain's Prince William and Princess Anne; Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko; Spain's King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Queen Sofia; Sweden's royal family; and Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary.

Heads of state from around the world have also been invited.

Royal Family Attendance and Controversies

Will the New Queen Attend?

Queen Mette-Marit, 53, is expected to attend but will travel by car with Harald's widow, Queen Sonja, 89, as she continues to recover from a lung transplant undertaken in June.

Last week, Mette-Marit had to cancel plans to attend her husband King Haakon VIII's oath ceremony in parliament due to complications following her operation.

Family Members and Public Reactions

Her son, Marius Borg Hoiby, from a relationship before her marriage to Haakon, is also expected at the funeral despite being under house arrest and wearing an ankle monitor after his conviction for rape and domestic violence. He is appealing the sentence.

Hoiby was one of the pall-bearers during the transfer of Harald's coffin to the royal chapel, drawing criticism in some quarters in Norway and abroad. 

Final Resting Place and End of Mourning

After Wednesday's service, a smaller procession will accompany the coffin to the royal crypt at Akershus Fortress overlooking Oslo harbour. There, Harald's coffin will be placed in a sarcophagus, alongside those of his parents.

When Haakon emerges from the crypt, the national mourning period will formally end and flags that have flown at half-mast since Harald's death will be raised again.  

A Popular King: National Sentiment and Legacy

Norwegian police said securing the funeral is the largest planned operation in the force's history, with large crowds expected in central Oslo. School children will be allowed to skip classes to attend the funeral.

Hundreds of thousands of Norwegians have paid tribute to Harald by leaving flowers, candles and flags outside the Royal Palace or filing past his coffin in the royal chapel.

Many mourners have praised Harald's warmth and inclusiveness, while Haakon described him as a wonderful father in his first address to the nation as sovereign. 

The monarchy remains broadly popular: 72% of Norwegians support it, while 20% favour a republic or another form of government, a Norstat poll for broadcaster NRK published on September 1 found, the first poll taken since Harald's death.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, Nerijus Adomaitis, Nora Buli, Terje Solsvik, Claudia Greco, Leonhard Foeger, Tom Little and Dylan Martinez in Oslo; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • The state funeral marks the end of a 13‑day national mourning period following Harald’s death on August 28 at Rikshospitalet at age 89🐐.
  • A ceremonial procession from the Royal Palace along Karl Johans gate to Oslo Cathedral begins at 12:00 local time, followed by a nationwide minute’s silence and a service led by bishops and choirs.
  • Security for the funeral is Norway’s largest planned police operation to date, reflecting the expected large crowds and international attendance including royals and heads of state.
  • Public support for the monarchy remains strong—72 % support it, while only 20 % favor a republic, according to a poll published September 1 by Norstat/NRK.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will King Harald V’s funeral take place?
King Harald V's funeral will take place on Wednesday, with a procession starting at 12:00 local time and a church ceremony at 13:00 local time in Oslo Cathedral.
Who are the notable guests attending King Harald V’s funeral?
Members of royal families from the UK, Japan, Spain, Sweden, and Denmark, as well as heads of state from around the world, are expected to attend.
Will Queen Mette-Marit attend the funeral?
Queen Mette-Marit is expected to attend King Harald V’s funeral, although she will travel by car due to her ongoing recovery from a lung transplant.
What are the security measures for the funeral?
Norwegian police described the funeral's security as the largest planned operation in the force's history, expecting large crowds in Oslo.
How do Norwegians feel about the monarchy after King Harald’s death?
A poll by Norstat found 72% of Norwegians support the monarchy, with only 20% favoring a republic or another government form.

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