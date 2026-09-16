UK Police Charge Man With Religiously Aggravated Criminal Damage
Details of the Incident and Charges
Overview of the Case
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British police said on Wednesday that they had charged a 21-year-old man with racially and religiously aggravated criminal damage against Muslim organisations and venues in London.
Suspect Information and Specific Offences
Illia Bilyk was charged with five offences relating to offensive graffiti being sprayed on five buildings in January 2025, London's Metropolitan Police said. He is due to appear in court on Thursday.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)