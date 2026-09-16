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Headlines

UK police charge man with religiously aggravated criminal damage against Muslim venues

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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UK Police Charge Man With Religiously Aggravated Criminal Damage

Details of the Incident and Charges

Overview of the Case

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British police said on Wednesday that they had charged a 21-year-old man with racially and religiously aggravated criminal damage against Muslim organisations and venues in London.

Suspect Information and Specific Offences

Illia Bilyk was charged with five offences relating to offensive graffiti being sprayed on five buildings in January 2025, London's Metropolitan Police said. He is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • The charges reflect serious legal consequences under the Crime and Disorder Act 1998, with aggravated criminal damage carrying up to 14 years’ custody in some cases (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).
  • This case forms part of rising anti‑Muslim hostility in the UK, with recorded religious hate crimes increasing by about 20% to 4,478 by March 2025 (gov.uk).
  • UK law emphasises early flagging and prosecution of racially or religiously motivated crimes, with sentencing enhanced under Section 66 of the Sentencing Act 2020 even if not charged as aggravated (cps.gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were the charges against Illia Bilyk?
He was charged with racially and religiously aggravated criminal damage at five locations.
When did the offences allegedly occur?
The criminal damage allegedly occurred in January 2025.
When is Illia Bilyk due to appear in court?
He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday following the charges.

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