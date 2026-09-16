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War-damaged Gaza building collapses killing 12 people seeking shelter inside - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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War-damaged Gaza building collapses killing 12 people seeking shelter inside

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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War-Damaged Gaza Building Collapse Kills 12, Dozens Believed Trapped

Tragedy in Gaza: Rescue Efforts and Ongoing Dangers

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dawoud Abu Alkas

Details of the Building Collapse

CAIRO/GAZA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Gaza rescuers on Wednesday combed through the wreckage of a bombed-out apartment building that collapsed overnight, killing at least 12 Palestinians, including five children, and trapping dozens of others beneath the rubble.

The incident highlights the ongoing danger for tens of thousands of Palestinians who live in an estimated 2,000 damaged buildings due to Israeli airstrikes across Gaza.

Casualties and Rescue Operations

Rescue workers from the civil defense said at least 12 people, including five children, were killed and 14 others injured when the seven-storey building collapsed. Nearly 100 more people were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

A video obtained by Reuters showed rescue workers trying to pull out two people from under a collapsed wall. Another video circulated on social media showed Gaza's civil defense spokesperson, Mahmoud Basal, carrying a little girl, wrapped in a blood-stained scarf, in his hands.

Survivor Hopes and Rescue Challenges

Raed Al-Dahshan, the director of Gaza City's civil defense service, said at least 10 families lived in the collapsed building and there was still hope of finding survivors.

"We are still hearing voices from under the rubble, so there is still hope to find people," said Dahshan.

Alessandro Mrakic, head of the U.N. Development Programme's Gaza office, said rescuers from some U.N. agencies were taking part in the rescue efforts, which he described as difficult due to the lack of proper machinery. Egypt's relief agency was also taking part in rescue efforts.

"The situation, as you see, is tragic because we don't have the equipment and machinery that is needed. So there are actually people that are digging with their bare hands. We need to prepare (for more deaths)," said Mrakic.

"There are approximately 400 buildings at risk of collapse. And we know that these buildings will collapse, especially now with the upcoming winter," he added.

Causes and Contributing Factors

Palestinian and U.N. officials blame Israel's restrictions on Gaza for the lack of heavy machinery in the territory. Israel says its curbs aim to keep equipment out of the hands of militant groups.

Israel's assault on Gaza — launched after Hamas' deadly raid into Israel in October 2023 — has generated around 61 million tons of wreckage and debris that could take seven years to clear, according to the United ​Nations.

Warnings and Living Conditions

Dahshan warned residents to stay away from wrecked buildings due to the risk of collapse. The local rescue service says about 2,000 damaged buildings are inhabited by families.

"The limited availability of shelter options forced residents to move into this building, believing it was safe. However, at one point it collapsed entirely, tragically crashing down on people as they slept," said Dahshan.

Many families have told Reuters in the past months that they resorted to living in partially damaged buildings to protect themselves against wind and rainstorms, and because of the lack of new tents for the homeless.

Ceasefire, Ongoing Conflict, and Casualties

Ceasefire and Political Tensions

An October 2025, U.S.-backed ceasefire halted large-scale fighting in Gaza, but it has not ended Israeli strikes and there has been little progress on steps towards permanent peace.

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement U.S. President Donald Trump's broader plan to end the Gaza conflict, which includes an Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and the disarmament of Hamas.

Israel says Hamas has been violating the deal.

Casualty Figures

More than 1,300 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect, according to the territory's health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Hamas does not usually disclose information about fatalities among its fighters.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dawoud Abu Alkas; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • The collapse reflects the critical threat facing tens of thousands living in around 2,000 damaged buildings across Gaza, many collapsing especially ahead of winter; Un agencies warn of some 400 buildings at imminent risk. (ltnr.ca)
  • Debris removal and rescue efforts are severely hampered by restrictions on machinery, fuel, and spare parts—debris clearance capacity dropped from ~25,000 to ~5,000 tons/day, with only ~630,000 tonnes cleared to date out of over 60 million generated. (un.org)
  • The massive scale of destruction—over 60 million tonnes of rubble, up to 80–90% of buildings damaged or destroyed—means recovery could take years under ideal conditions; winter and lack of aid increase risks. (un.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Gaza building collapse?
At least 12 people were killed, including five children, with dozens more believed to be trapped.
What caused the building in Gaza to collapse?
The building collapsed due to damage from previous Israeli airstrikes, making it structurally unsafe.
Why were people sheltering in a damaged building in Gaza?
Limited shelter options forced families to live in partially damaged buildings despite the risks.
What challenges do rescue workers face in Gaza?
Rescue workers lack heavy machinery and equipment, forcing them to dig by hand amid ongoing risks.
How many damaged buildings are still inhabited in Gaza?
About 2,000 damaged buildings in Gaza are still inhabited by families seeking shelter.

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