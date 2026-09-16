Ex-Kosovo President Hashim Thaci Gets 25 Years for War Crimes Conviction
War Crimes Conviction and Sentencing of Hashim Thaci
Background of the Case
THE HAGUE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci was found guilty of war crimes by the Kosovo war crimes tribunal on Wednesday.
Details of the Conviction
Thaci, 58, was convicted to 25 years in prison for crimes including murder, torture and illegal detention committed as top commander of the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) during the territory's violent break from Serbia in the 1990s.
Specific Crimes and Victims
The tribunal said he was guilty of the murder of 96 political opponents and perceived collaborators with Serbian security forces by Kosovo Liberation Army forces during the conflict.
Thaci's Response
Thaci had denied all charges.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg, editing by Bart Meijer)