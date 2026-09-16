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Former Kosovo president Thaci sentenced to 25 years in prison for war crimes - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Former Kosovo president Thaci sentenced to 25 years in prison for war crimes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Ex-Kosovo President Hashim Thaci Gets 25 Years for War Crimes Conviction

War Crimes Conviction and Sentencing of Hashim Thaci

Background of the Case

THE HAGUE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci was found guilty of war crimes by the Kosovo war crimes tribunal on Wednesday.

Details of the Conviction

Thaci, 58, was convicted to 25 years in prison for crimes including murder, torture and illegal detention committed as top commander of the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) during the territory's violent break from Serbia in the 1990s.

Specific Crimes and Victims

The tribunal said he was guilty of the murder of 96 political opponents and perceived collaborators with Serbian security forces by Kosovo Liberation Army forces during the conflict.

Thaci's Response

Thaci had denied all charges.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg, editing by Bart Meijer)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Hashim Thaci?
Hashim Thaci is the former president of Kosovo and was a top commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army during the 1990s conflict.
What was Hashim Thaci convicted of?
Thaci was convicted of war crimes including murder, torture, and illegal detention related to the 1990s Kosovo conflict.
How long is the prison sentence for Thaci?
Hashim Thaci was sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Kosovo war crimes tribunal.
How many victims were cited in Thaci's conviction?
The tribunal found Thaci guilty of involvement in the murder of 96 political opponents and perceived collaborators.
Did Thaci admit to the charges?
Hashim Thaci denied all charges brought against him by the tribunal.

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