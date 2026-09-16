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Exclusive-US envoy hopes Belarus will release hundreds more prisoners next month - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-US envoy hopes Belarus will release hundreds more prisoners next month

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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US Envoy Expects Belarus to Release Hundreds More Prisoners Next Month

US Diplomatic Efforts and Prisoner Releases in Belarus

Envoy's Upcoming Visit and Expectations

VILNIUS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy to Belarus, John Coale, told Reuters on Wednesday he expects to visit the country again around one month from now, hoping to secure the release of hundreds more prisoners.

Recent Prisoner Release Agreement

Belarus on Wednesday agreed to free 25 prisoners in return for a further easing of U.S. sanctions as Washington urges Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to free human rights campaigners, political activists and others.

Statements from US Envoy John Coale

"I hope hundreds (are released). I don't know. That's my hope," Coale said of his next planned trip to Minsk.

"I'm confident that we'll get a lot more out."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik and Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • John Coale, appointed U.S. envoy in November 2025, has led a series of prisoner‑for‑sanctions deals with Minsk.
  • On September 16, 2026, Belarus agreed to free 25 prisoners for further easing of U.S. sanctions.
  • Coale hopes that his next visit, expected in mid‑October, will yield the release of hundreds more detainees.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the US envoy involved with Belarus prisoner releases?
John Coale, US President Donald Trump's envoy to Belarus, is involved in negotiations for prisoner releases.
How many Belarusian prisoners were agreed to be freed recently?
Belarus agreed to free 25 prisoners in exchange for an easing of US sanctions.
What is the US hoping to achieve with Belarus?
The US hopes Belarus will release hundreds more prisoners, including human rights campaigners and political activists.
When is the next potential prisoner release expected?
John Coale expects to visit Belarus again in about one month, hoping for further prisoner releases.
Why is the US involved in Belarusian prisoner negotiations?
The US is urging Belarus to free political prisoners as part of efforts to improve human rights and ease diplomatic tensions.

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