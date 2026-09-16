US Envoy Expects Belarus to Release Hundreds More Prisoners Next Month

US Diplomatic Efforts and Prisoner Releases in Belarus

Envoy's Upcoming Visit and Expectations

VILNIUS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy to Belarus, John Coale, told Reuters on Wednesday he expects to visit the country again around one month from now, hoping to secure the release of hundreds more prisoners.

Recent Prisoner Release Agreement

Belarus on Wednesday agreed to free 25 prisoners in return for a further easing of U.S. sanctions as Washington urges Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to free human rights campaigners, political activists and others.

Statements from US Envoy John Coale

"I hope hundreds (are released). I don't know. That's my hope," Coale said of his next planned trip to Minsk.

"I'm confident that we'll get a lot more out."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik and Hugh Lawson)