GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Former Philippines leader Duterte appears in ICC courtroom - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Former Philippines leader Duterte appears in ICC courtroom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines International Legal Politics

Former Philippine President Duterte Faces ICC Courtroom Over Murder Charges

Rodrigo Duterte's ICC Appearance and Legal Proceedings

By Anthony Deutsch

Public Appearance at The Hague

THE HAGUE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte appeared in public for the first time on Wednesday since being transferred to the International Criminal Court 18 months ago to face murder charges related to his war on drugs.

Courtroom Details

Duterte, 81, appeared in the ICC courtroom in The Hague dressed in a black suit and white shirt, for a hearing about his health and ability to stand trial, which is scheduled to begin in November.

Health and Trial Readiness

He did not speak in court.

His lawyers have argued that he suffers from cognitive decline and is not well enough to stand trial. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anthony deutsch, editing by Bart Meijer)

Key Takeaways

  • Duterte appeared publicly for first time in over a year—and since his March 2025 surrender—to the ICC in The Hague on September 16, 2026, for a hearing on his fitness for trial (apnews.com).
  • His lawyers argue that he suffers from cognitive decline—including memory impairment and drop in executive functioning—that makes him unfit to stand trial, though ICC-appointed experts have questioned whether underperformance might reflect lack of effort rather than genuine incapacity (gmanetwork.com).
  • The ICC has previously rejected defense requests to revisit his detention or order additional medical reports, finding earlier expert assessments sufficient and ruling in January 2026 that Duterte is fit to stand trial; the trial is scheduled to begin in November 2026 (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did former president Rodrigo Duterte appear in the ICC courtroom?
Duterte appeared in the ICC courtroom to attend a hearing regarding his health and ability to stand trial for murder charges related to his war on drugs.
What charges is Rodrigo Duterte facing at the ICC?
Duterte is facing murder charges related to his controversial war on drugs during his presidency in the Philippines.
Where did the ICC courtroom appearance take place?
The ICC courtroom appearance took place in The Hague, Netherlands.
When is Rodrigo Duterte's trial scheduled to begin?
Duterte’s trial at the ICC is scheduled to begin in November.
What arguments have Duterte’s lawyers made about his health?
Duterte’s lawyers claim he suffers from cognitive decline and is not well enough to stand trial.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russian anti-war candidate puts fears aside to mount long-shot bid for parliament

Russian anti-war candidate puts fears aside to mount long-shot bid for parliament

Image for Swiss set to reject tighter neutrality rules barring NATO cooperation, polls show

Swiss set to reject tighter neutrality rules barring NATO cooperation, polls show

Image for Russian court jails Canadian-Russian national for seven years in treason case

Russian court jails Canadian-Russian national for seven years in treason case

Image for Kosovo ex-president Thaci faces war crimes verdict in The Hague

Kosovo ex-president Thaci faces war crimes verdict in The Hague

Image for Families desperate for news as 129 still missing four days after capsize of ship in Indonesia's Java Sea

Families desperate for news as 129 still missing four days after capsize of ship in Indonesia's Java Sea

Image for China defence minister urges nations to curb regressive historical trends

China defence minister urges nations to curb regressive historical trends

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for EU to propose emergency protection against massive migrant flows, von der Leyen says
EU to propose emergency protection against massive migrant flows, von der Leyen says
Image for Lebanese in Israeli-occupied south fear bleak future once UN peacekeepers withdraw
Lebanese in Israeli-occupied south fear bleak future once UN peacekeepers withdraw
Image for War-damaged Gaza building collapses killing 12 people seeking shelter inside
War-damaged Gaza building collapses killing 12 people seeking shelter inside
Image for Russian drone attack on bus kills five in Ukraine's southeast, governor says
Russian drone attack on bus kills five in Ukraine's southeast, governor says
Image for China defence minister urges an end to 'provocative acts' to open security forum
China defence minister urges an end to 'provocative acts' to open security forum
Image for US charges 5 people in alleged Russian-backed murder plots
US charges 5 people in alleged Russian-backed murder plots
Image for Saudi coalition says Houthi drone destroyed near Mecca
Saudi coalition says Houthi drone destroyed near Mecca
Image for Saudi Arabia issues wide-ranging security alerts after week of strikes
Saudi Arabia issues wide-ranging security alerts after week of strikes
Image for NHL-Ovechkin was asked to appear in ad for Putin-backed United Russia, Capitals say
NHL-Ovechkin was asked to appear in ad for Putin-backed United Russia, Capitals say
Image for Cricket-Brook hits lightning century as England crush Sri Lanka by 119 runs in opening T20
Cricket-Brook hits lightning century as England crush Sri Lanka by 119 runs in opening T20
Image for Ed Sheeran says dropping Macklemore from US concert tour was not his decision
Ed Sheeran says dropping Macklemore from US concert tour was not his decision
Image for UK PM Burnham to meet Trump in New York, The Times reports
UK PM Burnham to meet Trump in New York, The Times reports
View All Headlines Posts