Former Philippine President Duterte Faces ICC Courtroom Over Murder Charges

Rodrigo Duterte's ICC Appearance and Legal Proceedings

By Anthony Deutsch

Public Appearance at The Hague

THE HAGUE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte appeared in public for the first time on Wednesday since being transferred to the International Criminal Court 18 months ago to face murder charges related to his war on drugs.

Courtroom Details

Duterte, 81, appeared in the ICC courtroom in The Hague dressed in a black suit and white shirt, for a hearing about his health and ability to stand trial, which is scheduled to begin in November.

Health and Trial Readiness

He did not speak in court.

His lawyers have argued that he suffers from cognitive decline and is not well enough to stand trial.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anthony deutsch, editing by Bart Meijer)