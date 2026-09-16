Former Philippine President Duterte Faces ICC Courtroom Over Murder Charges
Rodrigo Duterte's ICC Appearance and Legal Proceedings
By Anthony Deutsch
Public Appearance at The Hague
THE HAGUE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte appeared in public for the first time on Wednesday since being transferred to the International Criminal Court 18 months ago to face murder charges related to his war on drugs.
Courtroom Details
Duterte, 81, appeared in the ICC courtroom in The Hague dressed in a black suit and white shirt, for a hearing about his health and ability to stand trial, which is scheduled to begin in November.
Health and Trial Readiness
He did not speak in court.
His lawyers have argued that he suffers from cognitive decline and is not well enough to stand trial.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Anthony deutsch, editing by Bart Meijer)