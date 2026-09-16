Sweden Expels Iranian Embassy Official For Vienna Convention Breach
Sweden's Diplomatic Action Against Iranian Embassy Official
Official Expulsion and Summoning of Ambassador
HELSINKI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sweden's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had summoned Iran's ambassador and asked an official at the Iranian embassy in Stockholm to leave the country, citing activity incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
Lack of Specific Details
The ministry did not specify the nature of the activity in its statement.
Background: The Vienna Convention
The Vienna convention defines the rules and privileges of diplomatic missions.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Stine Jacobsen)