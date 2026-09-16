GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Police response to shooting incident in Times Square, New York - Global Banking & Finance Review
Emergency response at Times Square following a shooting that left three individuals injured. This incident highlights ongoing gun violence issues in the US.
Headlines

Sweden expels Iran embassy official

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines International Relations Diplomacy

Sweden Expels Iranian Embassy Official For Vienna Convention Breach

Sweden's Diplomatic Action Against Iranian Embassy Official

Official Expulsion and Summoning of Ambassador

HELSINKI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sweden's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had summoned Iran's ambassador and asked an official at the Iranian embassy in Stockholm to leave the country, citing activity incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Lack of Specific Details

The ministry did not specify the nature of the activity in its statement.

Background: The Vienna Convention

The Vienna convention defines the rules ​and privileges of diplomatic missions.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Key Takeaways

  • Under Article 9 of the Vienna Convention, Sweden can expel a diplomat at any time without explanation (persona non grata) (en.wikipedia.org)
  • The move reflects growing concern over Iranian activities in Sweden, including use of criminal networks targeting dissidents and foreign interests (investing.com)
  • This follows broader tensions: in March 2026, Sweden also condemned Iran's execution of a Swedish citizen, summoning the ambassador then too (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sweden expel an Iranian embassy official?
Sweden expelled the official citing activity incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
Did Sweden specify the activity involved in the expulsion?
No, Sweden's foreign ministry did not specify the nature of the activity in its statement.
What is the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations?
The Vienna Convention sets the rules and privileges of diplomatic missions worldwide.
Has Iran's ambassador been involved in the expulsion?
Sweden's foreign ministry summoned Iran's ambassador in Stockholm in connection with the expulsion.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Poll shows rising trust in global institutions, less comfort with US as global leader

Poll shows rising trust in global institutions, less comfort with US as global leader

Image for Exclusive-US envoy hopes Belarus will release hundreds more prisoners next month

Exclusive-US envoy hopes Belarus will release hundreds more prisoners next month

Image for UK police charge man with religiously aggravated criminal damage against Muslim venues

UK police charge man with religiously aggravated criminal damage against Muslim venues

Image for Explainer-EU chief wants Canada to become an 'associate member'. What does that mean?

Explainer-EU chief wants Canada to become an 'associate member'. What does that mean?

Image for Former Kosovo president Thaci sentenced to 25 years for war crimes

Former Kosovo president Thaci sentenced to 25 years for war crimes

Image for Berlin seeks tougher security measures after Pride attack

Berlin seeks tougher security measures after Pride attack

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Germany to crack down on worker exploitation, social benefit abuse
Germany to crack down on worker exploitation, social benefit abuse
Image for War-damaged Gaza building collapses, killing 20 people sheltering inside
War-damaged Gaza building collapses, killing 20 people sheltering inside
Image for Pope Leo says Middle East conflicts strain Jewish-Christian relations
Pope Leo says Middle East conflicts strain Jewish-Christian relations
Image for Saudis pound Yemen as Houthis solidify gains in new theatre of Middle East war
Saudis pound Yemen as Houthis solidify gains in new theatre of Middle East war
Image for Meet the anti-war candidate risking plenty to challenge Russia's ruling elite
Meet the anti-war candidate risking plenty to challenge Russia's ruling elite
Image for UN rights chief says uncovered remains in Gaza raise concerns of war crimes
UN rights chief says uncovered remains in Gaza raise concerns of war crimes
Image for Sheeran says Israeli critic Macklemore axed from tour at promoter's behest
Sheeran says Israeli critic Macklemore axed from tour at promoter's behest
Image for US charges five people in alleged Russian-backed murder plots
US charges five people in alleged Russian-backed murder plots
Image for Former Kosovo president Thaci sentenced to 25 years in prison for war crimes
Former Kosovo president Thaci sentenced to 25 years in prison for war crimes
Image for Russian drones hit Ukrainian bus and train, killing five, officials say
Russian drones hit Ukrainian bus and train, killing five, officials say
Image for German conservative state premiers back embattled Merz in joint statement
German conservative state premiers back embattled Merz in joint statement
Image for Former Philippines leader Duterte appears in ICC courtroom
Former Philippines leader Duterte appears in ICC courtroom
View All Headlines Posts