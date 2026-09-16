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Saudi coalition says Houthi drone destroyed near Mecca

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Saudi Coalition Intercepts Houthi Drone Near Mecca, Heightening Regional Tensions

Escalation of Conflict and Impact on Regional Stability

By Ahmed Tolba and Enas Alashray

Drone Interception Near Mecca

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's air defences destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered prohibited airspace over the holy city, a spokesperson for the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said on Wednesday, as fighting spreads in the Middle East.

The drone, intercepted on Tuesday evening, was the second Houthi attempt to target Mecca after a ballistic missile launch in July 2017, spokesperson Turki al-Malki said in a statement, and follows a week of attacks from Iran-aligned Houthi fighters that have drawn Saudi Arabia deeper into the war.

Significance of Mecca's Security

Mecca is home to some of the holiest sites in Islam and the focal point of the annual hajj pilgrimage, and its security was a "red line," the coalition spokesperson al-Malki said in the statement.

Houthi officials have denied targeting Mecca.

Broader Regional Implications

The attacks on Saudia Arabia have shocked global energy markets roiled by the six-month U.S.-Iran war, which has slowed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to a trickle.

Control of Strategic Shipping Routes

The Houthis have seized control of parts of Yemen's Red Sea coast in recent days overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb, one of the world's most important shipping straits, threatening Saudi Arabia's oil exports rerouted from the Strait of Hormuz.

Security Alerts and Denials

Saudi Arabia issued security alerts for Mecca on Tuesday, but Houthi political bureau member Mohammed al-Farah denied the group had targeted the city, calling the allegation "an outright lie" in comments carried by the Houthi-run SABA news agency.

Recent Attacks and Retaliation

The Houthis have announced several major attacks on Saudi Arabia over the past week, including attacks on an air base on Monday, which they said were in retaliation for airstrikes on Yemen. The air base attack wounded 13 civilians, Saudi-led military coalition officials said.

Pipeline Attack and Oil Supply Concerns

Saudi Arabia has blamed a separate pro-Iranian movement, based in Iraq, for an attack on Friday that knocked out one of the kingdom's most important oil transport routes, the East-West Pipeline across the Arabian desert.

The 1,200-km (745-mile) East-West Pipeline linking Saudi Arabia's Gulf oil fields to the Red Sea has been the kingdom's principal export route while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been disrupted by nearly seven months of war, which has killed thousands of people across the region.

Since the pipeline was shut after Friday's attack, traders say a prolonged closure could cut off as much as 4% of global oil supply.

Saudi Arabia has not said when operations might resume.

But U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNBC on Tuesday that crude oil should be flowing through the pipeline within days.

Background of the Saudi-Houthi Conflict

Saudi Arabia has led a coalition battling the Houthis since 2015. The conflict had largely quietened under a ceasefire in recent years, but reignited when the Houthis pushed back forces aligned with the Yemeni government this month.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman phoned U.S. President Donald Trump last week seeking military support, which so far has been limited to intelligence aid.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Enas Alashray in Cairo; Writing by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • On September 15, 2026 at approximately 6:50 p.m. local time, Saudi air defences shot down a Houthi-operated drone south of Mecca before it entered the prohibited airspace over the holy city, an area the coalition designated as a “red line.” (saudigazette.com.sa)
  • This was the second known attempt by the Houthis to strike Mecca, the first being a ballistic missile launch on July 27, 2017, according to the Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al‑Malki. (saudigazette.com.sa)
  • The incident happened amid broader Houthi advances: they seized the Red Sea port city of Mokha and strategic islands near the Bab el‑Mandeb Strait, amplifying threats to vital energy shipping routes and contributing to global oil market volatility. (apnews.com)
  • The closure of Saudi Arabia’s East‑West Pipeline after drone attacks has placed over 4 million barrels per day of crude export capacity at risk, adding further pressure on global oil prices already elevated by regional instability. (archive.vn)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened near Mecca involving a Houthi drone?
Saudi Arabia's air defences destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered restricted airspace over the city.
Why is Mecca a significant target in the conflict?
Mecca is home to Islam's holiest sites and is a major religious pilgrimage destination; its security is a 'red line' for Saudi Arabia.
How has the conflict affected global oil markets?
Attacks have disrupted the East-West Pipeline and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, threatening global oil supplies and energy markets.
What was the Saudi coalition's response to the Houthi attacks?
The coalition intercepted the drone, issued security alerts, and blamed other pro-Iranian groups for related attacks on vital oil infrastructure.
Have the Houthis admitted to targeting Mecca?
Houthi officials denied targeting Mecca, calling the Saudi coalition's accusations an 'outright lie.'

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