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Kosovo ex-president Thaci faces war crimes verdict in The Hague

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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headlines International Law Conflict

Kosovo Ex-President Thaci Faces Historic War Crimes Verdict at The Hague

Overview of the War Crimes Tribunal and Its Impact

By Stephanie van den Berg and Fatos Bytyci

The Trial and Charges Against Thaci

THE HAGUE/PRISTINA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Kosovo war crimes tribunal on Wednesday will deliver its judgement in the case of former president Hashim Thaci and several wartime commanders accused of murder and torture during the territory's violent break from Serbia in the 1990s.

Prosecutors are seeking 45-year sentences for Thaci, 58, and three other former commanders of the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), which fought Serbian troops. The defendants deny all the charges.

Regional Reactions and Tensions

The ruling will be closely watched in Kosovo and Serbia, where the legacy of the 1998-99 conflict and Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence remain a source of tension between ethnic Kosovo Albanians and Serbs. 

Thaci remains a revered figure for many Kosovo Albanians, while the tribunal itself is deeply unpopular in Kosovo.

Public Sentiment and Security Measures

In many towns across Kosovo, large screens have been set up counting down to the verdict, and KLA flags have been flown on main streets.

Police said preparations had been made with foreign peacekeeping forces in case protests turned violent. The United States and several other embassies advised citizens to avoid crowds.

Allegations and Defense Arguments

Prosecutors in The Hague have said more than 100 political opponents and perceived collaborators with Serbian security forces were killed by KLA forces during the conflict.

Lawyers for Thaci have argued that the accusations are unfounded and amount to an attempt to rewrite history. They said there was no evidence to directly link Thaci to any of the alleged crimes or to conclude that he controlled other KLA commanders.

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers

The Hague-based Kosovo Specialist Chambers was established in 2015 under international pressure to try former KLA fighters for alleged wartime and post-war crimes.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg in The Hague and Fatos Bytyci in Pristina; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • The Kosovo Specialist Chambers will deliver the verdict today, September 16, 2026, after a multi-year trial involving over 5,400 exhibits and 134 witnesses. (scp-ks.org)
  • Prosecutors are seeking 45-year prison sentences for Thaci (age 58) and three co-defendants—Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi, and Jakup Krasniqi—on charges including murder, torture, unlawful detention, and persecution. (aa.com.tr)
  • The case deeply divides public opinion: many Kosovo Albanians revere Thaci as a liberation hero, with protests and public countdowns underway in Pristina, while critics view the tribunal as politically motivated and damaging to Kosovo’s national narrative. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is facing the war crimes verdict in The Hague?
Kosovo's former president Hashim Thaci and three other former KLA commanders are facing verdicts for alleged crimes during the 1998-99 conflict.
What charges are Thaci and the other commanders facing?
They are accused of murder and torture of more than 100 political opponents and perceived collaborators with Serbian forces.
What is the significance of the verdict for Kosovo and Serbia?
The ruling is closely watched as tensions remain high between ethnic Kosovo Albanians and Serbs over the legacy of the conflict and Kosovo's independence.
What sentence are prosecutors seeking for Thaci?
Prosecutors have requested 45-year sentences for Thaci and the three other former KLA commanders.
Why was the Kosovo Specialist Chambers established?
It was established in The Hague in 2015 under international pressure to try former KLA fighters for alleged wartime and post-war crimes.

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