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German conservative state premiers back embattled Merz in joint statement - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German conservative state premiers back embattled Merz in joint statement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Politics Europe Germany

German State Premiers Support Merz to Restore Stability in CDU

CDU Leadership Crisis and State Premier Support

Joint Statement from State Premiers

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Eight state premiers from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democrats backed the embattled leader in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Addressing Speculation Over Merz's Leadership

With the letter, the premiers aim to quell speculation about Merz stepping down early after a major defeat in a state election this month.

Calls for Stability Amid Political Uncertainty

"Now more than ever, Germany's political landscape needs stability," they wrote, pointing to elections in Poland, Italy, Spain, Greece and France next year with uncertain outcomes.

"The path to restoring public trust in Christian Democrats lies in listening and taking political action, not in debates over personnel," they added.

CDU's Response to Election Results

Merz's conservatives have called a special meeting for Sunday to coordinate the party's response to election results in the states of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin, and demonstrate unity behind Merz's leadership, according to a party source.

Signatories and Broader Party Support

Wednesday's letter was signed by the state premiers from Rhineland-Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony, Thuringia, Schleswig-Holstein, Hesse, Saxony-Anhalt and Berlin.

All are members of Merz's CDU party.

Support from CDU's Sister Party

Markus Soeder, premier of Bavaria and head of CDU's conservative sister party CSU, has also said he is backing Merz.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Matthias Williams and Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Merz is under intense pressure after the CDU’s crushing loss to the far‑right AfD in Saxony‑Anhalt, with AfD poised to form the first far‑right state government since WWII and CDU vote share halved. (apnews.com)
  • The joint backing—signed by premiers from eight CDU‑led states plus support from CSU’s Markus Söder—aims to foster unity as CDU faces looming elections in Berlin and Mecklenburg‑Western Pomerania on September 20. (apnews.com)
  • Though under siege, Merz has refused to resign; he vows to continue pushing through reforms and improve communication with voters, buoyed by political analysts who see no immediate replacement. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Friedrich Merz?
Friedrich Merz is the leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and currently faces challenges following a recent state election defeat.
Why did the German state premiers issue a statement?
Eight state premiers backed Merz in a joint statement to quell speculation about his stepping down after the CDU's major defeat in a state election.
Which state premiers signed the statement supporting Merz?
Premiers from Rhineland-Palatinate, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony, Thuringia, Schleswig-Holstein, Hesse, Saxony-Anhalt, and Berlin signed the statement.
What is the focus of the CDU's upcoming special meeting?
The CDU called a special meeting to coordinate the party's response to recent election results and demonstrate unity behind Merz's leadership.
How does the letter from the state premiers aim to affect the CDU?
The letter seeks to foster stability and restore public trust by discouraging debates over party personnel and focusing on political action.

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