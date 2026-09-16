Germany Introduces Measures Against Worker Exploitation and Benefit Abuse

New Government Actions to Protect Workers and Social Systems

Background and Importance of Foreign Skilled Workers

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Germany plans to step up efforts to combat the exploitation of foreign workers and abuse of social benefits while preserving the European Union's principle of free movement with a new set of measures, Labour Minister Baerbel Bas said on Wednesday.

• Germany depends on foreign skilled workers to address labour shortages, said Bas, and EU rules that allow EU citizens to take up employment across borders with minimal bureaucracy remain very important to Germany.

Challenges and Abuse of Existing Rules

• However, Bas said some people were exploiting those rules to abuse vulnerable workers and commit organised fraud, hence the measures, which were created following consultations with municipalities that have reported problems.

Measures to Prevent Abuse

Improved Data Sharing and Legal Reforms

• Under the plan, authorities will improve data sharing between agencies to help identify and prevent abuse, close legal loopholes and strengthen administrative coordination.

Empowering Municipalities

• Berlin wants to give municipalities greater powers to act against "junk properties", often associated with overcrowded or substandard housing conditions for migrant workers.

Employer Accountability and Social Security Controls

• The federal employment agency will be given more powers to hold employers liable if they rely on undeclared work.

• The payment of basic social security benefits to individuals who are wanted under an enforceable arrest warrant should also be halted under the new measures.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Holger Hansen, Writing by Miranda MurrayEditing by Ludwig Burger)