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Germany to crack down on worker exploitation, social benefit abuse - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany to crack down on worker exploitation, social benefit abuse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Banking Labour Market policy Europe

Germany Introduces Measures Against Worker Exploitation and Benefit Abuse

New Government Actions to Protect Workers and Social Systems

Background and Importance of Foreign Skilled Workers

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Germany plans to step up efforts to combat the exploitation of foreign workers and abuse of social benefits while preserving the European Union's principle of free movement with a new set of measures, Labour Minister Baerbel Bas said on Wednesday.

• Germany depends on foreign skilled workers to address labour shortages, said Bas, and EU rules that allow EU citizens to take up employment across borders with minimal bureaucracy remain very important to Germany.

Challenges and Abuse of Existing Rules

• However, Bas said some people were exploiting those rules to abuse vulnerable workers and commit organised fraud, hence the measures, which were created following consultations with municipalities that have reported problems.

Measures to Prevent Abuse

Improved Data Sharing and Legal Reforms

• Under the plan, authorities will improve data sharing between agencies to help identify and prevent abuse, close legal loopholes and strengthen administrative coordination.

Empowering Municipalities

• Berlin wants to give municipalities greater powers to act against "junk properties", often associated with overcrowded or substandard housing conditions for migrant workers.

Employer Accountability and Social Security Controls

• The federal employment agency will be given more powers to hold employers liable if they rely on undeclared work.

• The payment of basic social security benefits to individuals who are wanted under an enforceable arrest warrant should also be halted under the new measures.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Holger Hansen, Writing by Miranda MurrayEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Authorities to enhance data exchange across agencies to detect exploitation and benefit abuse, and tighten legal loopholes and coordination.
  • Municipalities will gain authority to combat 'junk properties'—overcrowded, poor‑condition housing for migrant workers.
  • Employment agency empowered to penalize employers relying on undeclared work; benefit payments to individuals with arrest warrants to be suspended.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Germany increasing efforts to combat worker exploitation?
Germany needs foreign skilled workers but is seeing abuse of EU free movement rules, leading to worker exploitation and fraud.
What new powers will German authorities gain under the plan?
Authorities will have improved data sharing, agencies' coordination, the ability to address illegal housing, and powers to halt benefits for wanted individuals.
How will the plan affect employers of foreign workers in Germany?
The federal employment agency will be empowered to hold employers liable for using undeclared work.
What are 'junk properties' and how will municipalities be involved?
'Junk properties' refer to overcrowded or substandard housing for migrant workers. Municipalities will have greater powers to take action against these.
Will the new measures impact the EU's principle of free movement?
Germany stresses that minimal bureaucracy and free movement remain important, but steps will be taken to prevent abuse of the system.

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