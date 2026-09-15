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UN rights chief says uncovered remains in Gaza raise concerns of war crimes - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UN rights chief says uncovered remains in Gaza raise concerns of war crimes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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UN Says Bodies Found in Gaza Raise Concerns Over Possible War Crimes

UN Raises Alarms Over Civilian Casualties and Destruction in Gaza

By Olivia Le Poidevin

Discovery of Bodies and Possible War Crimes

GENEVA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The recovery of hundreds of bodies from the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza during the war that began nearly three years ago has raised fresh concerns about possible war crimes, the U.N. human rights chief said on Tuesday.

Volker Turk said the remains of what appeared to be entire families were being unearthed from sites destroyed during Israeli attacks, adding that many victims were women and children.

"It is heartbreaking that the loved ones of those missing for so long are only now having their worst fears confirmed," he said in a statement.

Concerns from Previous UN Reports

He said the discoveries revived concerns raised in a 2024 U.N. report that found Israeli strikes on residential buildings and other civilian sites during the early weeks of the war may have violated international humanitarian law.

Israeli Response and Ongoing Conflict

The Israeli Prime Minister's office and Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Israel has repeatedly rejected allegations that it deliberately targets civilians and says it acted in accordance with international law while fighting Hamas militants in Gaza. 

Israel's assault on Gaza — launched after Hamas' deadly raid into Israel in October 2023 — has generated around 61 million tons of wreckage and debris that could take seven years to clear, according to the United ​Nations. 

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire brought an end to full-scale fighting in October 2025, but has failed to halt regular Israeli strikes as both sides accuse each other of violating the truce.

Widespread Destruction and Recovery Efforts

Extent of the Damage

WIDESPREAD DESTRUCTION IN GAZA

The Palestinian Civil Defence says more than 630 bodies and human remains have been recovered from beneath destroyed buildings across Gaza since November 2025.

Palestinian authorities estimate more than 8,000 people remain buried in the ​wreckage.

Concerns Over Unrecovered Victims

Turk said he feared the remains recovered so far could be "only the tip of the iceberg", noting that large parts of Gaza had been flattened by Israeli bombing or later demolition and clearance operations.

He also accused Israel of continuing to level some areas of Gaza where its forces remain deployed, saying bulldozers were operating "with no respect for the dead under the rubble".

Casualty Figures and Accusations

The 2023 Hamas-led attacks killed 1,200 people in Israel while another 251 were taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military campaign, ​according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel says it has gone to great lengths to avoid civilian ​casualties and ⁠that Hamas uses Gaza's civilians as human shields in densely populated areas, an accusation Hamas denies.

Calls for International Investigation

Access for Investigators and Evidence Preservation

The U.N. rights chief called for international investigators to be granted access to all parts of Gaza to help preserve evidence, citing ongoing legal proceedings examining conduct during the war. 

Israel has blocked the entry of heavy machinery needed to remove rubble, according to Turk's statement. 

Recommendations from UN Experts

Francesca Albanese, the U.N. expert on the Palestinian territories, has said evidence should be gathered and human remains identified ​before full clearance starts.

Recent Recovery Operations

This month, the Palestinian Civil Defence said 96 bodies and human remains had been recovered from a single site in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City, including 58 children and 23 women.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin; additional reporting by Steven Scheer in Jerusalem; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Bodies of women, children and apparent entire families have been uncovered in Gaza’s rubble, renewing fears of war crimes as stressed by UN High Commissioner Volker Türk.
  • Rubble from the conflict totals roughly 61 million tons—clearing it may take up to seven years, and ongoing clearance risks destroying critical forensic evidence unless internationally overseen.
  • A fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire from October 2025 continues to be violated; Türk and UN experts urge full investigator access and careful handling of remains and debris for legal accountability.

Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns has the UN raised about bodies found in Gaza?
The UN warns that the discovery of hundreds of bodies in Gaza may indicate possible war crimes due to Israeli strikes on civilian areas.
How many bodies have been recovered in Gaza since November 2025?
Over 630 bodies and human remains have been recovered from beneath destroyed buildings across Gaza since November 2025.
What does the UN report say about Israeli strikes on Gaza?
A 2024 UN report suggests Israeli strikes on residential areas and civilian sites may have violated international humanitarian law.
What are the casualty estimates from the Gaza conflict?
Hamas-led attacks killed 1,200 people in Israel, while over 73,000 Palestinians have been killed according to Gaza health authorities.
What are the ongoing challenges in clearing Gaza's wreckage?
Over 61 million tons of debris remain, with Israel blocking entry of heavy machinery needed for rubble removal, delaying clearance.

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