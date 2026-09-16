France Faces 817 Excess Deaths Amid July-August Heatwaves, Agency Reports

Impact and Analysis of Recent Heatwaves in France

Excess Deaths Recorded During Heatwaves

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - France recorded at least 817 excess deaths between July 27 and August 20, when the country was hit by exceptionally high temperatures, the national health agency said on Wednesday.

This would bring the total recorded so far to nearly 8,000 excess deaths since June and the start of a series of heatwaves.

Details of the Excess Deaths

• The count includes all deaths regardless of their cause and is an estimate based on death certificates issued during the period.

Vulnerable Age Groups

• People aged 75 and older represented the bulk of the excess mortality.

Previous Excess Deaths in 2023

• The national health agency had already recorded 5,764 excess deaths during the period between June 17 and July 2 and 1,243 for the period between July 3 and July 20.

Broader European Context

• Europe as a whole has experienced more extreme warming, linked to human-induced climate change, than any other continent this year, meteorologists have said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alex Richardson)