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France recorded at least 817 excess deaths during July 27-August 20 heatwaves - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

France recorded at least 817 excess deaths during July 27-August 20 heatwaves

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Climate Economy Health

France Faces 817 Excess Deaths Amid July-August Heatwaves, Agency Reports

Impact and Analysis of Recent Heatwaves in France

Excess Deaths Recorded During Heatwaves

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - France recorded at least 817 excess deaths between July 27 and August 20, when the country was hit by exceptionally high temperatures, the national health agency said on Wednesday.

This would bring the total recorded so far to nearly 8,000 excess deaths since June and the start of a series of heatwaves.

Details of the Excess Deaths

• The count includes all deaths regardless of their cause and is an estimate based on death certificates issued during the period.

Vulnerable Age Groups

• People aged 75 and older represented the bulk of the excess mortality.

Previous Excess Deaths in 2023

• The national health agency had already recorded 5,764 excess deaths during the period between June 17 and July 2 and 1,243 for the period between July 3 and July 20.

Broader European Context

• Europe as a whole has experienced more extreme warming, linked to human-induced climate change, than any other continent this year, meteorologists have said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • France saw at least 817 excess deaths from July 27 to August 20, adding to previous totals since mid‑June.
  • Total excess deaths since June now approach 8,000, with prior waves from June 17–July 2 (~5,764) and July 3–22 (~1,243).
  • People aged 75 and above accounted for the majority of fatalities, highlighting their high vulnerability during extreme heat.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many excess deaths were recorded in France during the July-August heatwaves?
At least 817 excess deaths were recorded between July 27 and August 20, according to France's national health agency.
What is the total number of excess deaths in France since June?
Nearly 8,000 excess deaths have been recorded in France since June due to a series of heatwaves.
Which age group was most affected by the heatwave-related excess deaths in France?
People aged 75 and older represented the bulk of the excess mortality during the heatwaves.
Does the excess death count include all causes of death?
Yes, the count includes all deaths regardless of their cause, based on issued death certificates.
How does the heatwave in France relate to climate change?
Meteorologists have linked the extreme warming in Europe, including France, to human-induced climate change.

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