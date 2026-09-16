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Ukrainian drone commander says his forces killed decorated Russian general - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukrainian drone commander says his forces killed decorated Russian general

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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headlines Military Ukraine Russia Drone Warfare

Ukrainian Drone Unit Eliminates Decorated Russian General Anton Grunis

Details Surrounding the Death of Major General Anton Grunis

Ukrainian Drone Strike and Confirmation

KYIV, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drone forces killed a Russian general in eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a little over two weeks after he received a Hero of Russia award for his wartime service, Ukrainian drone commander Robert Brovdi said.

Major General Anton Grunis had won praise from President Vladimir Putin earlier this year after reporting how troops under his command helped Russia capture the Ukrainian stronghold of Kostiantynivka, a territorial claim disputed by Kyiv and independent military analysts.

Brovdi, who commands Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, said one of his units had killed Grunis in a nighttime strike on his position in a Russian-held part of Ukraine's Donetsk region.

"General Grunis was eliminated on September 12," Brovdi wrote in a Telegram post on Wednesday, adding that the general was the seventh Russian military commander killed by his drone forces. Reuters could not independently verify Brovdi's assertions.

Russian Response and Official Statements

Russia's Defence Ministry does not routinely confirm battlefield deaths of senior personnel, but Russian commander Apti Alaudinov, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said Grunis had died, without giving further details.

Grunis' Military Career and Recognition

A solemn-faced Grunis received the Gold Star Hero of Russia award at a ceremony in late August, standing first in a line of officers in dress uniform.

Interaction with President Putin

On July 3, he had addressed Putin via video link at a televised security meeting and described in detail how troops of his 4th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade had participated in the claimed capture of Kostiantynivka.

Putin congratulated him and said: "Luck comes to those who do the work."

Disputed Claims Over Kostiantynivka

At the time, Ukraine denied that Russia had captured the city and said its forces retained control. The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces had infiltrated but not fully seized the city and said Russia's claim was part of a wider information campaign to "portray the Ukrainian frontlines as collapsing."

Strategic Importance of Donbas Region

Russia’s overall advances have slowed this year, but its forces have continued to press strategic cities such as Kostiantynivka. Moscow wants to control all of the broader Donbas region and has made that a central territorial demand in stalled negotiations with Kyiv.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Additional reporting by Anna Pruchnika in Kyiv; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Anton Grunis, commander of Russia’s 4th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, was killed on September 12, 2026, in a Ukrainian nighttime drone strike, as reported by drone commander Robert Brovdi. (interfax.com.ua)
  • Grunis had been awarded the Hero of Russia medal in late August after claiming his troops had captured Kostiantynivka, although analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) judged those claims exaggerated or unverified. (interfax.com.ua)
  • Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, led by Brovdi—nicknamed ‘Magyar’—continue to employ drones effectively; Brovdi’s growing prominence illustrates the pivotal role of unmanned systems in modern warfare. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the Russian general reportedly killed by Ukrainian drone forces?
Major General Anton Grunis was reportedly killed by Ukrainian drone units in Donetsk.
When did the reported drone strike on Major General Grunis occur?
The reported drone strike that killed Major General Grunis took place on September 12.
What recognition had General Grunis recently received?
Major General Grunis had received the Gold Star Hero of Russia award for his wartime service in late August.
Has Russia officially confirmed General Grunis's death?
Russia’s Defence Ministry has not confirmed the death, but a Russian commander acknowledged it on Telegram.
What is the significance of Kostiantynivka in the Ukraine-Russia conflict?
Kostiantynivka is a strategic city that Russia claims to have captured, a claim disputed by Ukraine and analysts.

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