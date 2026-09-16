Berlin seeks tougher security measures after Pride attack

Berlin Proposes Harsher Security Measures After Attack on Pride Event

Government Response to Militant Violence

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The German government proposed new measures to prevent militant violence, including tougher penalties for knife attacks and propaganda, after a man who pledged allegiance to Islamic State attacked a Pride celebration in Berlin this summer.

Details of Proposed Security Measures

Here are more details from Wednesday's proposals by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig:

Expansion of Surveillance and Monitoring

• The use of electronic-ankle monitors will be expanded, restricting the movement of high-risk suspects.

Stricter Penalties for Violent Offenses

• Knife attacks will be classified as felonies with a minimum prison sentence of one year.

Enhanced Data Storage and Preventive Measures

• Germany's 16 state governments will be granted additional authority to store communications data as part of preventive security measures.

Clarification on Sentencing Guidelines

• Hubig also said that authorities aim to clarify when suspended sentences are appropriate. "If the consequences of a potential offense – or even a previous offense – could be tremendous for the public, then this must be explicitly taken into account," she said.

Background: The Berlin Pride Attack

Incident Overview

• In July, a 21-year-old man attacked Berlin's Pride celebration, killing one woman and injuring dozens, according to investigators.

Suspect's Criminal History

• The German citizen, who in May was convicted and sentenced to jail time for preparing an attack, had been freed under supervision.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Cian Muenster, editing by Thomas Seythal)