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UK PM Burnham to welcome Canada's Carney to Everton soccer game - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK PM Burnham to welcome Canada's Carney to Everton soccer game

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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UK PM Burnham to Host Canada's Carney at Everton Soccer Game for Bilateral Talks

Overview of the Upcoming Everton Match and Bilateral Talks

Leaders to Bond Over Everton Fandom

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is expected to host his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney at a soccer match on Wednesday, giving the leaders a chance to bond over their shared affection for Everton, one of England's most historic clubs.

Burnham became prime minister in July, and in his first call with Carney two days later promised to "roll out the blue carpet" — a reference to Everton's blue kit — and host the Canadian premier at a game.

Agenda for Bilateral Talks

Focus on International Relations and Trade

The leaders will hold bilateral talks in Liverpool before the match, likely to cover their shared aims to seek closer ties with Europe, a strong NATO defence alliance and growth in trade.

Shared Sporting Interests

After that, for 90 minutes their shared aim will be for Everton to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of England's League Cup.

Everton's Historical Significance

Legacy in English Football

Everton, a founding member of the Football League in 1888, are one of the most storied teams in English soccer. Despite going over three decades without a major trophy, they have the fifth most league wins in the country, with nine.

Personal Connections to Everton

Burnham's Lifelong Support

Burnham has spoken about his lifelong support for Everton, going to matches since he was a child in the 1970s, and he has continued to go to games when possible as prime minister.

Carney's Everton Fandom

Family Ties and Past Attendance

Carney has said cousins in Liverpool fuelled his Everton fandom, and has previously attended Everton matches — especially while living in Britain during a seven year stint as Bank of England governor.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Andy Burnham became Prime Minister on July 20, 2026, after a rapid rise from Manchester Mayor to national leader (gov.uk).
  • Mark Carney’s visit to Europe includes Liverpool, where he will meet Burnham and attend the Everton–Wolverhampton League Cup match, reinforcing Canada‑UK ties (apnews.com).
  • Everton, one of English football’s founding clubs with the fifth‑most league wins, faces Wolverhampton in the Carabao (League) Cup third round on September 16; both leaders share Everton fandom (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham hosting Mark Carney at an Everton game?
Burnham is hosting Carney to bond over their mutual support for Everton and to discuss closer ties between the UK and Canada.
What topics will Burnham and Carney discuss before the Everton match?
They are expected to talk about closer ties with Europe, strengthening NATO defence, and boosting trade growth.
What is the significance of Everton for both leaders?
Both Burnham and Carney are lifelong fans of Everton, with personal connections to the club and its history.
When did Andy Burnham become UK Prime Minister?
Andy Burnham became Prime Minister in July.
Why does Mark Carney support Everton?
Mark Carney's Everton fandom originates from his Liverpool-based cousins and his time spent in Britain as Bank of England governor.

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