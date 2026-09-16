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Finance

Iran war could add $8.5 billion to Spanish industry's energy costs this year, lobby group says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Energy Spain Manufacturing Markets

Iran War Could Increase Spanish Industry Energy Costs by $8.5 Billion in 2024

Impact of Rising Energy Prices on Spanish Manufacturers

Projected Cost Increases Due to Iran War

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Higher energy prices resulting from the Iran war could add nearly €7.4 billion ($8.5 billion) to Spanish manufacturers' costs through the end of 2026, an industry lobby group said on Wednesday.    

Breakdown of Additional Energy Costs

• Of the extra costs stemming from current prices, gas would account for €4.2 billion and electricity for €3.2 billion, with 70% of the impact expected between September and December, the Alliance for the Competitiveness of Spanish Industry said in a statement.

Industry Response and Calls for Government Action

• The group, which represents 60% of Spain's gross industrial product, urged authorities to maintain existing support and introduce stronger measures to protect production, investment and jobs, warning that many current measures expire in the final months of the year.

Statements from Industry Representatives

• Alliance spokesperson Carlos Reinoso said the crisis had intensified existing competitiveness problems and warned that manufacturers could not absorb the additional energy costs alone.

Energy Market Trends and Contributing Factors

Electricity and Gas Price Surges

• Day-ahead electricity prices have averaged nearly €150 per megawatt-hour so far in September, up sharply from €61 in September 2025, while gas prices have exceeded €80 per megawatt-hour.

Oil Price Increases and Geopolitical Disruptions

• Oil prices have risen above $100 a barrel following recent Houthi attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a key artery for oil exports from the Middle East — remains heavily disrupted.

(Reporting by Benjamín Mejías Valencia. Editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The Iran‑war–driven surge in energy prices could severely strain Spanish industry, threatening competitiveness, production, investment and jobs.
  • Electricity and gas prices in Spain have risen sharply in 2026 – day‑ahead electricity averaging ~€104 /MWh on Sept 16, and wholesale gas around €72 /MWh – intensifying cost pressures.
  • Houthi attacks disrupting Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure have propelled global oil prices above $108/barrel, feeding through to Spanish energy costs via higher gas and electricity prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much could the Iran war increase Spanish industry's energy costs?
The Iran war could add nearly €7.4 billion ($8.5 billion) to Spanish manufacturers' energy costs through the end of 2026.
What portion of extra costs are from gas and electricity?
Of the extra costs, €4.2 billion are from gas and €3.2 billion from electricity.
What is the Alliance for the Competitiveness of Spanish Industry urging authorities to do?
They are urging authorities to maintain existing support measures and introduce stronger protections for production, investment, and jobs.
How have electricity and gas prices changed due to the crisis?
Day-ahead electricity prices averaged nearly €150 per MWh in September, up from €61 in September 2025, and gas prices exceeded €80 per MWh.
What factors are driving the higher energy costs for Spanish manufacturers?
Higher oil, gas, and electricity prices due to the Iran war, attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure, and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are driving costs up.

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