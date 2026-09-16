GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU's von der Leyen backs European Security Council and 'playbook' against sabotage - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

EU's von der Leyen backs European Security Council and 'playbook' against sabotage

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Europe security Defense

Von der Leyen Proposes European Security Council, EU Playbook for Hybrid Threats

Von der Leyen's Security Initiatives and Reactions

By Andrew Gray and Lili Bayer

European Security Council Proposal

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday backed the creation of a European Security Council, bringing together leaders from the EU, Britain, Norway, Ukraine and Canada, as she warned threats to peace on the continent were growing.

Coordinated Response to Hybrid Threats

Von der Leyen also proposed a new system to coordinate responses to so-called hybrid incidents, often attributed to Russia, that fall below the threshold of conventional military attacks but undermine European security - such as sabotage, arson and drone incursions.

Her initiatives reflect a growing desire by European officials to take more responsibility for the continent's security, amid doubts over whether they can rely on U.S. President Donald Trump to come to their aid through the NATO military alliance.

However, with few details immediately forthcoming, some analysts warned the initiatives could duplicate structures within NATO, leading to potential confusion, and amount to little more than talking shops.

Mounting Security Threats in Europe

Von der Leyen's State of the Union Speech

VON DER LEYEN SAYS SECURITY THREATS IN EUROPE ARE MOUNTING

"Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine rages on. And threats are mounting on our soil," von der Leyen, head of the 27-nation European Union's executive body, said in her annual State of the Union speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Citing incidents such as an attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport last month that German authorities have attributed to Russia, von der Leyen said Europe's doctrine, institutions and decision-making had not kept pace with a new reality.

Emergency Security Protocol and Playbook

"Europe needs its own counter-hybrid playbook," she said, proposing an "emergency security protocol" that any EU member could trigger to coordinate a European response.

Russia has rejected Germany's accusations over the Leipzig incident and accused NATO countries of falsely blaming Moscow for other incidents to ramp up tensions between the two sides. 

Von der Leyen said the Commission would set out ideas to make a European Security Council a reality.

Structure and Membership of the Proposed Council

She did not detail how such a Council would work. But her Defence Commissioner, Andrius Kubilius, has suggested it might sometimes involve just EU members and at other times include other countries.

In a paper published in January this year, he suggested it have a mix of permanent members - large countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Poland -and others involved on a rotating basis.

Von der Leyen mentioned Canada among countries that could be involved. In the same speech, she stressed the EU's close links to Canada and said she wanted to open the door to an "associate membership" of the bloc.

Reception of the Proposals

Support from European Leaders

SOME GIVE PROPOSALS SWIFT WELCOME, OTHERS STRESS IMPORTANCE OF HARD POWER

Norway and Finland welcomed the security proposal. "Europe must be able to take more responsibility for its own security and strengthen its own defence," Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo posted on X.

Cautious Responses and Criticism

But other officials were more cautious. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said: "NATO remains the cornerstone of European security, and EU efforts in security and defence must complement and strengthen the Alliance."

Marta Prochwicz, a defence expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said the Security Council proposal was "a step in the right direction". But, she added, "if it remains a talking shop, without deeper defence-industrial cooperation, joint ventures, interoperable equipment and joint training of forces, it will not make Europe any safer".

Oana Lungescu, a distinguished fellow at British-based defence think tank RUSI and a former NATO spokesperson, said it was hard to see how Russia would be deterred by such a council.

Emphasis on Hard Power

"What deters Russia is massive defence production and will to impose costs," Lungescu posted on X.

(Reporting by Andrew Gray and Lili Bayer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Europe is responding to rising hybrid threats like sabotage, arson and drone incursions with a proposed EU‑level security coordination framework.
  • The European Security Council would include EU members plus key partners (Britain, Norway, Ukraine, Canada), marking greater EU strategic autonomy.
  • Some analysts warn the plan may overlap with NATO and remain symbolic unless paired with tangible defence integration and interoperability.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the European Security Council proposed by von der Leyen?
The proposed European Security Council would bring together leaders from the EU, Britain, Norway, Ukraine, and Canada to coordinate responses to security threats on the continent.
What is the purpose of the new European security 'playbook'?
The 'playbook' is intended to streamline and coordinate responses to hybrid incidents such as sabotage or drone incursions that undermine European security but fall below conventional military attacks.
Which countries may participate in the European Security Council?
In addition to EU member states, the United Kingdom, Norway, Ukraine, and Canada may take part in the proposed Security Council, sometimes as permanent or rotating members.
What concerns have analysts raised about the EU security proposals?
Analysts warn that new EU security structures could duplicate existing NATO efforts, potentially causing confusion or becoming ineffective without deeper cooperation.
How have different countries responded to von der Leyen's proposals?
Countries like Norway and Finland swiftly welcomed the proposals, while others stressed the continued importance of NATO as the cornerstone of European security.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Sweden's centre-left opposition maintains election lead as count nears end

Sweden's centre-left opposition maintains election lead as count nears end

Image for Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman

Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman

Image for Stocks gain as yields retreat ahead of Fed rate decision

Stocks gain as yields retreat ahead of Fed rate decision

Image for Bund yields dip from 17-year highs as oil falls, with Fed in focus

Bund yields dip from 17-year highs as oil falls, with Fed in focus

Image for Radiant World seeks $2 billion from Glencore in lawsuit

Radiant World seeks $2 billion from Glencore in lawsuit

Image for Calls to slow down AI development serve the interests of US AI leaders, says French finance minister

Calls to slow down AI development serve the interests of US AI leaders, says French finance minister

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Georgia sentences ex-security chief to 13 years in bribery case
Georgia sentences ex-security chief to 13 years in bribery case
Image for Putin casts parliamentary election as barometer of support for war, urges Russians to vote
Putin casts parliamentary election as barometer of support for war, urges Russians to vote
Image for War-damaged Gaza building collapses, killing 20 people sheltering inside
War-damaged Gaza building collapses, killing 20 people sheltering inside
Image for France recorded at least 817 excess deaths during July 27-August 20 heatwaves
France recorded at least 817 excess deaths during July 27-August 20 heatwaves
Image for Ukrainian drone commander says his forces killed decorated Russian general
Ukrainian drone commander says his forces killed decorated Russian general
Image for Sweden expels Iran embassy official
Sweden expels Iran embassy official
Image for Exclusive-US envoy hopes Belarus will release hundreds more prisoners next month
Exclusive-US envoy hopes Belarus will release hundreds more prisoners next month
Image for UK police charge man with religiously aggravated criminal damage against Muslim venues
UK police charge man with religiously aggravated criminal damage against Muslim venues
Image for Germany to crack down on worker exploitation, social benefit abuse
Germany to crack down on worker exploitation, social benefit abuse
Image for Pope Leo says Middle East conflicts strain Jewish-Christian relations
Pope Leo says Middle East conflicts strain Jewish-Christian relations
Image for Former Kosovo president Thaci sentenced to 25 years for war crimes
Former Kosovo president Thaci sentenced to 25 years for war crimes
Image for Saudis pound Yemen as Houthis solidify gains in new theatre of Middle East war
Saudis pound Yemen as Houthis solidify gains in new theatre of Middle East war
View All Headlines Posts