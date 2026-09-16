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Radiant World seeks $2 billion from Glencore in lawsuit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Radiant World seeks $2 billion from Glencore in lawsuit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Radiant World Seeks Over $2 Billion in Singapore Lawsuit Against Glencore

Overview of the Legal Dispute Between Radiant World and Glencore

By Pratima Desai

Background and Allegations

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Iron ore trader Radiant World Corp and related companies have filed a lawsuit against commodities giant Glencore in Singapore's High Court, seeking more than $2 billion in damages over allegations of fraud, breach of contract and conspiracy.

A copy of the lawsuit filed on Tuesday and seen by Reuters says Glencore deliberately concealed trading arrangements with Radiant World and related companies from its audited records while under U.S. Justice Department compliance monitoring.

Details of Concealed Arrangements

It says Glencore "directed those channels so that the true commercial arrangements would not be reflected in its audited records," following its 2022 guilty pleas in the U.S. to commodity price manipulation and bribery charges.

Dispute Over Derivatives and Payments

The dispute involves a 2021 incident in which Glencore demanded Radiant World pay a mark-to-market exposure of $1.1 billion on derivatives positions, when the long-standing practice had been to roll over such losses, according to the claim.

Glencore then extracted over $800 million in payments between 2021 and 2026 through promises of a long-term partnership before abruptly terminating the relationship this year, according to the copy of the filing.

Responses and Statements

Glencore's Position

"These claims are meritless and we will contest them vigorously. We have incurred losses and been exposed to risks by Radiant World companies and will take appropriate action," Glencore said in a statement on Tuesday.

A record of the filing was not publicly visible on Singapore's court website on Wednesday.

Radiant World's Confirmation and Rebuttal

However, Radiant World on its website published a statement confirming the lawsuit. 

"The claims, which include claims for damages exceeding US$2 billion, are set out in the Statement of Claim filed with the Court," the statement on its website said.

"Radiant World rejects, in the clearest terms, the allegations of wrongdoing that have been made against it and the companies associated with it. This is, and has always been, a commercial dispute."

Wider Impact and Ongoing Investigations

Business Fallout for Radiant World

London-listed Glencore, which said in early August it had booked a provision on its exposure to Radiant World, said on Friday it had "stopped all business and exited all obligations" with the company.

Radiant World has faced mounting challenges since banks and counterparties began distancing themselves due to concerns that invoices provided to its banks may not have been valid.

Regulatory and Legal Investigations

Singapore's police force said last month that it was investigating Radiant World after receiving reports about the company, without giving further details.

Radiant World has denied any wrongdoing, calling the claims inaccurate and unsubstantiated and saying it "conducts its business to the highest commercial and legal standards".

Allegations of Damaging Statements

Radiant World's lawsuit also alleges Glencore made damaging statements to financial institutions and to media outlets.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Pratima Desai in London; additional reporting by Solomon Cefai in Singapore; Editing by Tony Munroe, Neil Fullick and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Radiant World alleges Glencore concealed trading arrangements from audited records during U.S. DOJ compliance monitoring and demanded an unprecedented $1.1 billion mark-to-market payment in 2021 before extracting over $800 million through promises of a long-term partnership (lse.co.uk)
  • Glencore denies the claims as meritless, says it has evidence Radiant World fabricated contracts, invoices and emails, has exited all obligations with the group and is conducting internal review (glencore.com)
  • Radiant World faces additional legal and financial pressure: asset freezes in London, legal claims over fake invoices from Incomlend and Mizuho, ongoing investigations by the U.S. DOJ, CFTC and Singapore police, and significant staff departures (northernminer.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Radiant World suing Glencore?
Radiant World is seeking over $2 billion from Glencore, alleging fraud, breach of contract, and conspiracy related to concealed trading arrangements and payment disputes.
What are the main allegations against Glencore?
Radiant World claims Glencore deliberately concealed trading arrangements and demanded excessive payments, breaching established business practices.
Where was the lawsuit filed?
The lawsuit was filed in Singapore's High Court.
How has Glencore responded to the lawsuit?
Glencore called the claims meritless, stated it incurred losses, and said it would contest the allegations vigorously.
Is Radiant World under investigation?
Singapore police are investigating Radiant World after receiving reports about the company, but Radiant World denies any wrongdoing.

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