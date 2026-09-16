French Finance Minister: Europe Must Accelerate AI to Compete with US Leaders

France and Europe's Response to AI Development

Concerns Over Calls to Slow Down AI Progress

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Calls to slow down the development of artificial intelligence serve the interests of U.S. AI leaders, French finance minister Roland Lescure said on Wednesday, adding France and Europe must accelerate on AI so that they can control risks.

French Finance Minister's Perspective

"I can clearly see that the calls to slow down are now coming from those at the top of the class... Making everyone behind them slow down so they can stay in first place – I can clearly see their self-interest," Lescure told Reuters.

Call to Action for France and Europe

"I want us to step up our efforts in France and across Europe, to become a leader and to be able to manage the risks," he added.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Florence Loeve, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Alex Richardson)