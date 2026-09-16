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Calls to slow down AI development serve the interests of US AI leaders, says French finance minister - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Calls to slow down AI development serve the interests of US AI leaders, says French finance minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Finance Artificial Intelligence Regulation Europe technology

French Finance Minister: Europe Must Accelerate AI to Compete with US Leaders

France and Europe's Response to AI Development

Concerns Over Calls to Slow Down AI Progress

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Calls to slow down the development of artificial intelligence serve the interests of U.S. AI leaders, French finance minister Roland Lescure said on Wednesday, adding France and Europe must accelerate on AI so that they can control risks.

French Finance Minister's Perspective

"I can clearly see that the calls to slow down are now coming from those at the top of the class... Making everyone behind them slow down so they can stay in first place – I can clearly see their self-interest," Lescure told Reuters.

Call to Action for France and Europe

"I want us to step up our efforts in France and across Europe, to become a leader and to be able to manage the risks," he added.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Florence Loeve, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Lescure accuses top U.S. AI actors of calling for a slowdown to protect their dominance.
  • He emphasizes the need for Europe, especially France, to increase investment and speed in AI to control associated risks.
  • France is backing its AI ambitions through strategies like hosting AI ‘gigafactories’ and reinforcing sovereign computing capacity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did France's finance minister say about slowing AI development?
He claimed that calls to slow AI development serve the interests of US AI leaders.
Why does Roland Lescure want France and Europe to accelerate AI?
He believes accelerating AI is necessary for Europe to become a leader and manage risks.
Who does the French finance minister believe benefits from slowing AI?
He believes US AI leaders benefit because it helps them maintain their lead.
What risks does AI development pose according to the article?
The article states that controlling AI risks is important but does not specify the risks.
Which countries are urged to speed up AI development?
France and other European countries are urged to accelerate AI efforts.

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