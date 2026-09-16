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Sweden's centre-left opposition maintains election lead as count nears end - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sweden's centre-left opposition maintains election lead as count nears end

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Sweden's Centre-Left on Track for Parliamentary Majority as Vote Count Ends

Swedish Election Results and Political Implications

Centre-Left Maintains Narrow Lead

STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left opposition parties maintained a narrow election lead on Wednesday over the incumbent right-wing governing bloc as the counting of remaining ballots resumed after Sunday's vote for parliament.

With only 1.3% of districts left to count at 1433 GMT, parties led by opposition leader Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats looked set to win 176 seats in the 349-seat Riksdag, signalling a change of government.

Right-Wing Bloc and Election Authority Updates

Performance of the Right-Wing Bloc

The right-wing governing bloc of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, which includes the far-right Sweden Democrats, was meanwhile on track to win 173 seats, data from Sweden's election authority showed.

Vote Counting Process

The agency is now counting late incoming ballots from home and overseas, and has said this process may go on until Thursday before all votes are accounted for. The seat allocation is so far identical to that reported earlier in the week.

Potential Policy Shifts and Political Dynamics

Impact on Sweden's International Stance

The election, while unlikely to change the course of Sweden's pro-Western and pro-Ukraine stance, could decide whether Kristersson's push toward a hard-right clampdown on migration continues or even accelerates.

Sweden Democrats and Coalition Prospects

Breaking Political Taboos

In a pre-election pledge, Kristersson broke a longstanding taboo and said he would bring into government the Sweden Democrats, a far-right party, as he aims to create a majority-right coalition.

Voter Sentiment on the Right

Many voters on the right say a win would amount to an endorsement of policies that have helped to curb gang violence and cut immigration dramatically.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Terje Solsvik; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Key Takeaways

  • With roughly 1.3% of districts still to report, preliminary results show Andersson’s centre‑left bloc projected to win 176 seats to the governing bloc’s 173 in the 349‑seat Riksdag (apnews.com).
  • Final results won’t be confirmed until late Wednesday or Thursday, after counting late-arriving home and overseas ballots (val.se).
  • Even a small shift would determine whether Sweden continues on a path of stricter migration policy under Kristersson’s right‑wing bloc or shifts toward Andersson’s centre‑left governance (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many seats is the centre-left opposition projected to win?
The centre-left opposition is set to win 176 seats in the 349-seat Riksdag.
What is the status of the ballot count in Sweden?
With only 1.3% of districts left, late incoming ballots from home and overseas are still being counted.

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