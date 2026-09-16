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UK stocks edge higher as oil retreats; Fed verdict in focus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK stocks edge higher as oil retreats; Fed verdict in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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UK Stocks Edge Higher on Oil Retreat, Focus Shifts to Federal Reserve Decision

Market Overview and Key Drivers

London Stock Performance

Sept 16 (Reuters) - London shares inched higher on Wednesday as oil retreated, while traders awaited the key U.S. Federal Reserve decision on interest rate hikes due later this day. 

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.34% to 10,692.21 points by 0926 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.46%.

Sector Highlights

Oil and Energy Market Movements

• Oil prices retreated after a two-day rally after reports of additional Saudi crude cargoes via Oman eased Middle East supply concerns. [O/R]

Homebuilders and Real Estate

• Homebuilders rallied 4.4%, led by Barratt Redrow, which gained 8.8%, after reporting stronger reservation rates, a robust order book and profit above forecasts.

Inflation and Economic Data

• On the data front, British inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 3.1% in August, though price growth, excluding surging energy costs, remained stable, official figures showed.

Central Bank Decisions

Federal Reserve Outlook

• Investors are more focused on the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate hikes later in the day, with traders pricing in a 92% chance of a 25-basis-point hike, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

Bank of England Expectations

• Meanwhile, the Bank of England is slated to announce its rate decision tomorrow. Traders expect the BoE to hold interest rates steady at this meeting but still see at least a 43.9-basis-point rise priced in by year-end, according to LSEG-compiled data.

Analyst Insights and Stock Movers

Analyst Commentary

• "Near term, AI and oil jitters may help FTSE100, and while domestic macro is tricky, valuations offer cushion,​‌", Barclays analysts said in a note as the index is up 7.6% this year, in line with the STOXX, even after a recent pull-back as bond yields and oil prices surged.

Key Stock Performances

Banking Sector

• Rate-sensitive heavyweight banks gained 1.6% with HSBC rising 1.3% and Standard Chartered adding 2.2%.

Consumer Goods and Retail

• Unilever shed 1.4% after UK competition regulators launched a competition probe into its proposed merger with McCormick.

• Among mid-caps, greeting card retailer Moonpig fell 5.8% despite maintaining its annual outlook, with analysts pointing to consumer spending concerns and profit-taking.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7425 pounds)

(Reporting by Anand Gopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 rose 0.34%, FTSE 250 gained 0.46%; oil eased after reports of additional Saudi crude via Oman (apnews.com)
  • UK inflation climbed to 3.1% in August, a five‑month high, while core inflation remained stable at 2.6% (investing.com)
  • Markets price in a ~92% chance of a 25‑bp Fed hike today; BoE expected to hold rates tomorrow but price in late‑year increase (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK stocks edge higher today?
UK stocks rose due to a retreat in oil prices and strong performance among homebuilders, while traders awaited the Federal Reserve's rate decision.
Which sectors performed well in the FTSE 100?
Homebuilders rallied, led by Barratt Redrow, and rate-sensitive banks like HSBC and Standard Chartered also posted gains.
What is influencing investor sentiment currently?
Investor sentiment is primarily influenced by the upcoming US Federal Reserve interest rate decision and concerns over inflation and oil prices.
What are the expectations for the Federal Reserve's decision?
Traders are pricing in a 92% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
How is the Bank of England expected to act on interest rates?
The Bank of England is expected to hold rates steady for now, but traders see about a 44-basis-point rise priced in by year-end.

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