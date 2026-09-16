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Finance

Broadcaster MFE posts H1 profit as outlook hinges on fourth quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Italy's MFE Earns €145.7M H1 Profit, Eyes Fourth-Quarter Ad Trends

Financial Performance and Outlook

First-Half Results Overview

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Italy's MFE-MediaForEurope said on Wednesday it recorded a first-half adjusted operating profit of €145.7 million ($168.09 million), after consolidating ProSiebenSat.1 and despite a softer advertising market.

Adjusted Metrics and Consolidation Impact

The broadcaster, controlled by the Berlusconi family, said it pivoted to an adjusted metric for operating and net profit, to reflect amortization costs from the consolidation of the German rival and to offer a better underlying comparison basis.

Key Financial Highlights
  • The first-half adjusted EBIT figure swung to profit from a pro-forma loss of €7.3 million in the same period of 2025.
  • Adjusted net profit came in at €50.5 million in the first six months of the year.
  • H1 net revenue stood at €2.95 billion, down 6% from pro-forma figures from last year.
  • Advertising revenue in June and July was hit by rival channels in Italy, Spain and Germany broadcasting the FIFA World Cup and drawing viewers away.

Future Outlook

Advertising Revenue and Market Trends

"Looking ahead to the full year, the group’s advertising revenue performance will largely depend on the development of the fourth quarter," the group said in a statement.

Profitability and Cash Generation Goals

The company sees 2026 as a transition year, but aims to improve profitability and cash generation compared to 2025.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8668 euros)

(Reporting by Enrico Sciacovelli, editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • H1 adjusted EBIT swung from a €7.3 million pro‑forma loss in 2025 to a €145.7 million profit in 2026.
  • Adjusted net profit reached €50.5 million, while H1 net revenue fell 6 % year‑on‑year to €2.95 billion.
  • Advertising subdued mid‑year due to World Cup competition; full‑year results depend on Q4 performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was MFE's adjusted operating profit for H1?
MFE reported a first-half adjusted operating profit of €145.7 million.
How did MFE's net revenue change compared to last year?
Net revenue for H1 was €2.95 billion, down 6% from last year’s pro-forma figures.
Why did advertising revenue decline in June and July?
Ad revenue fell due to rival channels airing the FIFA World Cup in major markets.
What is MFE’s financial outlook for the rest of the year?
The outlook depends on fourth-quarter ad revenue; 2026 is seen as a transition year.

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