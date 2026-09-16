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Finance

ECB's Pereira: Inflation not yet broadening as in the past

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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ECB’s Pereira: Euro Zone Inflation Not Broadening, Closely Watching Risks

Euro Zone Inflation Trends and ECB Policy Response

By Marc Jones

Current Inflation Dynamics in the Euro Zone

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation is not broadening as widely as in past episodes but policymakers are keeping a close eye on developments, especially in light of the recent surge in gas prices, Portuguese central bank chief Álvaro Santos Pereira said.

Pereira’s Assessment of Inflation Spread

"Inflation is not spreading or is not broadening as fast as it happened in 2022," Pereira, who sits on the ECB's Governing Council, said at a European Economics and Financial Centre event at the Portuguese embassy in London.

"It doesn't mean that it could not happen... It's important for us to notice, and we monitor very closely exactly this in the next few months to see whether this is broadening."

ECB’s Recent Actions and Market Expectations

Interest Rate Increases

The ECB raised euro zone interest rates last week for the second time this year, and financial markets are pricing at least three more hikes over the next 12 months.

Key Risks Monitored by the ECB

Energy Prices and Technological Shocks

Pereira said the surge in natural gas prices was one of the things he was watching most closely, adding that the AI boom and its impact on global growth and inflation was another "shock" central bankers were grappling with.

Emerging Risks in the Economic Landscape

"There's a lot of risks that certainly have risen in the last few months," he said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Inflation is not currently spreading across sectors as quickly as during the 2022 surge, but the ECB remains vigilant for signs to the contrary, especially from energy cost pressures and second‑round effects. (ecb.europa.eu)
  • Natural gas price volatility and the AI‑fuelled global growth 'shock' are among key risks that Pereira highlighted as needing close monitoring. (ecb.europa.eu)
  • The ECB recently raised interest rates (its second hike this year) and markets now expect at least three additional hikes over the next year amid elevated inflation projections. (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Is euro zone inflation broadening as it did in previous years?
No, according to ECB's Pereira, inflation is not broadening as widely as in past episodes like 2022.
What economic risks is the ECB monitoring closely?
The ECB is monitoring the recent surge in natural gas prices and the impact of the AI boom on growth and inflation.
How many interest rate hikes are financial markets expecting in the euro zone?
Financial markets are pricing in at least three more ECB rate hikes over the next 12 months.
Who is Álvaro Santos Pereira?
Álvaro Santos Pereira is the Portuguese central bank chief and a member of the ECB Governing Council.
What event did Pereira make his comments at?
Pereira spoke at a European Economics and Financial Centre event at the Portuguese embassy in London.

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