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Finance

Six bidders invited to submit non-binding offers for Azores Airlines

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Six Investors Invited to Submit Offers in Azores Airlines Privatisation Process

Azores Airlines Privatisation Attracts Multiple Investors

LISBON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Portugal's air transport operator SATA Holding has short-listed six out of eight investors to submit non-binding offers for subsidiary Azores Airlines by September 21, it said on Wednesday.

Stake Sale Details and Strategic Importance

• SATA Holding, which is owned by the Azores regional government, is seeking to sell a minimum 75% stake in Azores Airlines, which connects the mid-Atlantic Portuguese archipelago to mainland Portugal, Europe, the United States, Canada and Cape Verde.

Investor Selection Process

• It said it had reviewed documentation submitted by eight entities that expressed interest in the privatisation and found that "six met the participation requirements". It did not disclose the names of the entities.

Restructuring Plan and Financial Performance

• The airline's privatisation is part of a restructuring plan for the SATA group approved by the European Commission.

• Azores Airlines, which has a fleet of nine Airbus jets and seven Bombardier turboprops, cut its first-half net loss to €37.1 million ($42.80 million) from €41.1 million a year earlier despite higher fuel costs and weather-related disruptions, according to SATA Holding.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.8669 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio GoncalvesEditing by Andrei Khalip and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Six potential investors have passed SATA Holding’s participation criteria and are invited to submit offers by September 21; the remaining two were excluded from the short‑list. (portal.azores.gov.pt)
  • The divestment of a minimum 75% stake in Azores Airlines is a cornerstone of the European Commission‑approved restructuring plan, which includes fleet caps and corporate reorganization aimed at restoring long‑term viability. (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • Azores Airlines has recently trimmed its first‑half net loss to €37.1 million from €41.1 million year‑on‑year, thanks to restructuring efforts, despite higher fuel costs and weather disruptions. (azoresairlines.pt)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is selling Azores Airlines?
SATA Holding, owned by the Azores regional government, is seeking to sell a minimum 75% stake in Azores Airlines.
How many bidders were shortlisted for Azores Airlines?
Six out of eight investors were shortlisted to submit non-binding offers.
What is the deadline for submitting offers for Azores Airlines?
Shortlisted bidders must submit their non-binding offers by September 21.
Why is Azores Airlines being privatised?
The privatisation is part of a restructuring plan for the SATA group approved by the European Commission.
What is the financial status of Azores Airlines?
Azores Airlines cut its first-half net loss to €37.1 million from €41.1 million a year earlier despite higher fuel costs.

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