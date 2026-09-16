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Swiss lower house of parliament signs off Mercosur trade deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Swiss Parliament Backs Mercosur Trade Deal with Financial Aid for Farmers

Swiss Parliamentary Approval and Implications of the Mercosur Trade Deal

Background and Parliamentary Proceedings

ZURICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Switzerland's lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved a trade agreement with the South American bloc Mercosur days after the upper house had given its backing to the corresponding bill, which also contains financial support for Swiss farmers.

Initial Rejection and Subsequent Approval

The lower house initially rejected the Mercosur deal in June, but approved it after lawmakers included financial aid for farmers worth 517 million Swiss francs ($631 million) over six years to cushion the effects of the agreement.

Impact on Swiss Agriculture

Farming is a sensitive policy area in Switzerland and the trade accord is likely to be put to a referendum under the country's system of direct democracy.

Details of the EFTA-Mercosur Agreement

Member States and Voting Results

The deal between member states of the European Free Trade Association, or EFTA, and the core Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay passed the lower house with 118 votes in favour and 66 against. There were 10 abstentions.

Switzerland's Role in EFTA

Switzerland is the biggest economy in EFTA, which also includes Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

($1 = 0.8188 Swiss francs)

(Writing by Dave GrahamEditing by John Revill and Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • The lower house (Nationalrat) reversed its June rejection and approved the trade agreement following adoption of CHF 517 million in farmer support, underscoring the political weight of agricultural protection in Switzerland (parlament.ch).
  • The compromise funding — CHF 517 million for 2028–2033 — originates from the upper house (Ständerat) and was significantly higher than the federal government’s initial CHF 158 million proposal (parlament.ch).
  • Due to Switzerland’s direct-democracy mechanisms, the agreement is expected to face a popular vote, with opposition likely from both farming and environmental groups concerned about sustainability and market pressures (parlament.ch).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Mercosur trade deal approved by the Swiss parliament?
The Mercosur trade deal is an agreement between Switzerland, as part of EFTA, and the Mercosur bloc to enhance trade and economic cooperation.
Why did Swiss lawmakers initially reject the agreement?
The lower house initially rejected the deal due to concerns about its impact on Swiss farmers, approving it only after including financial aid.
How much support will Swiss farmers receive under the deal?
Swiss farmers will receive 517 million Swiss francs ($631 million) over six years to cushion the impact of the trade agreement.
Could the trade deal face a referendum in Switzerland?
Yes, due to Switzerland's direct democracy, the trade agreement is likely to be subject to a public referendum.
Which countries are involved in the Mercosur trade deal?
The deal involves Switzerland and other EFTA members with the core Mercosur bloc: Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

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