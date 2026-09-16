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Exclusive-Unilever won't discuss blanket two-year global worker guarantee in McCormick deal, IUF says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Unilever won't discuss blanket two-year global worker guarantee in McCormick deal, IUF says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Unilever Faces Union Pressure Over Global Worker Guarantees in McCormick Merger

Union Demands and Company Response in Unilever-McCormick Merger

By Richa Naidu

Union Concerns Over Global Employment Guarantees

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Unilever "refuses to engage" with union body IUF over demands that a two-year employment guarantee agreed with European workers under its planned food business ​merger with McCormick be applied to all staff globally, the IUF said in a memo seen by Reuters.

Unilever has signalled it will engage with individual unions in specific countries and regions on the terms, the IUF said, but will not discuss an overarching agreement covering all workers.

The previously unreported memo comes less than two months after Unilever agreed to protect employment terms of workers in its European and British food businesses for two years.

International vs. Local Negotiations

"The company refuses to engage on this at an international level," the IUF said in the memo. "(Unilever) has indicated that, outside of Europe, unions should negotiate locally or regionally over the two years' protection."

Unilever's Official Statement

A Unilever spokesperson said: "We continue to engage constructively with our works councils and other employee representatives and have made good progress."

"As a global company, we engage with a range of representatives around the world."

The Role of IUF and Potential Union Actions

IUF's Representation and Limitations

The International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers' Associations (IUF) represents Unilever workers in about two dozen countries across five continents, including Indonesia, Brazil and the U.S.

Possible Steps by the IUF

As a union federation, it cannot stage strikes, but said in the memo it would take "further steps" to seek the two-year commitment. In the past, such steps have included campaigning and filing complaints with company stakeholders.

Merger Impact and Industry Context

Biggest Food Industry Merger Since 2015

BIGGEST FOOD INDUSTRY MERGER SINCE 2015

Unilever and McCormick's $65 billion agreement is the largest food industry deal since Kraft merged with Heinz in 2015.

Significance of Food Business to Unilever

Food is a significant part of Unilever's 96,000-employee workforce, and the unit accounted for nearly €13 billion ($15 billion) of Unilever's total €50 billion revenues in 2025, led by its Knorr and Hellmann's brands.

Union Criticism of Unilever's Approach

The IUF said it was "appalled that Unilever is once again employing a double standard that denies the same rights and treatment to workers outside Europe", adding Unilever had informed the body of its position at a recent meeting.

Geographical Breakdown of Unilever's Food Sales

The union federation covers workers in emerging markets, which accounted for 53% of Unilever's food sales last year. Overall, Europe only contributed 30% to the unit's turnover, with Asia and Africa accounting for nearly 40% and the Americas making up the rest.

($1 = 0.8668 euros)

(Reporting by Richa Naidu. Editing by Christoph Steitz and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Unilever has agreed to protect European and British food workers’ terms for two years post‑merger completion, but declined to extend this guarantee globally per IUF demands (investing.com).
  • IUF represents Unilever workers across five continents and is pushing for parity in treatment of non‑European employees, warning of further actions if global protections are not secured (investing.com).
  • The McCormick‑Unilever food merger, valued at approximately $65 billion, is a strategic reshaping of Unilever’s food business, with ownership and geographic exclusions noted (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main issue between Unilever and the IUF regarding the McCormick merger?
Unilever refuses to discuss a two-year employment guarantee for all global staff, only agreeing to it for European workers, which the IUF opposes.
What was the scale of Unilever and McCormick's merger?
The $65 billion deal is the largest food industry merger since Kraft and Heinz merged in 2015.
How does Unilever propose handling worker protections outside Europe?
Unilever suggests unions outside Europe negotiate guarantees locally or regionally, rather than under a global agreement.
What role does the IUF play in this issue?
The IUF represents Unilever workers in about two dozen countries and is pushing for the same employment guarantees for all workers globally.
How significant is Unilever’s food business in its overall operations?
Unilever's food business accounts for nearly €13 billion of its €50 billion revenues and employs a large portion of its 96,000-strong workforce.

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