Italy Eliminates Road Tax for Most Cars and Motor-Bikes Ahead of Election

Government Abolishes Road Tax to Boost Election Support

Announcement of the Road Tax Abolition

ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday the government was abolishing road tax for 14.5 million cars and motor-bikes.

The move comes as the government seeks ways to boost support ahead of a national election next year.

Prime Minister's Statement

"Today, the government is eliminating one of the taxes most hated by Italians," Meloni said in a statement released by her office.

Eligibility and Scope of the Tax Relief

The benefit will apply to all motor-bikes and more than 70% of small- and medium-sized cars, but citizens will be entitled to use it for just one vehicle each, the cabinet office said in a statement.

Political and Economic Implications

Impact on Upcoming Election

Next year's election is shaping up as a neck-and-neck race between Meloni's rightist coalition and the centre-left opposition.

Financial Considerations

The government did not say how much the abolition of the road tax will cost public finances.

Italy's Public Debt Outlook

Under its most recent budget plan, due to be updated in the next few weeks, Italy sees its public debt peaking at almost 139% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, replacing Greece as the euro zone's most indebted ‌country.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)