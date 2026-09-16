GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italy scraps road tax for most cars as election nears - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italy scraps road tax for most cars as election nears

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Italy Eliminates Road Tax for Most Cars and Motor-Bikes Ahead of Election

Government Abolishes Road Tax to Boost Election Support

Announcement of the Road Tax Abolition

ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday the government was abolishing road tax for 14.5 million cars and motor-bikes.

The move comes as the government seeks ways to boost support ahead of a national election next year.

Prime Minister's Statement

"Today, the government is eliminating one of the taxes most hated by Italians," Meloni said in a statement released by her office.

Eligibility and Scope of the Tax Relief

The benefit will apply to all motor-bikes and more than 70% of small- and medium-sized cars, but citizens will be entitled to use it for just one vehicle each, the cabinet office said in a statement.

Political and Economic Implications

Impact on Upcoming Election

Next year's election is shaping up as a neck-and-neck race between Meloni's rightist coalition and the centre-left opposition.

Financial Considerations

The government did not say how much the abolition of the road tax will cost public finances.

Italy's Public Debt Outlook

Under its most recent budget plan, due to be updated in the next few weeks, Italy sees its public debt peaking at almost 139% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, replacing Greece as the euro zone's most indebted ‌country.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Road tax (bollo) will be scrapped for motor‑bikes and over 70% of small‑ and mid‑sized cars, limited to one vehicle per citizen.
  • The move is politically timed ahead of the 2027 election, aiming to curry favour among voters.
  • Italy’s public debt remains a major concern: forecasted to reach around 138.5% of GDP in 2026, with medium‑term fiscal pressures from ageing, housing tax credits and interest costs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who announced the abolition of road tax in Italy?
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the abolition of road tax for most cars and motor-bikes.
How many vehicles are affected by Italy's road tax abolition?
The measure applies to 14.5 million cars and motor-bikes, covering more than 70% of small- and medium-sized cars.
Can citizens apply the road tax abolition to more than one vehicle?
No, each citizen can use the benefit for just one vehicle.
Why is Italy abolishing the road tax now?
The government is aiming to boost support ahead of a national election next year.
What is Italy's current public debt status?
Italy's public debt is expected to peak at almost 139% of GDP this year, making it the most indebted country in the euro zone.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Swiss top trade negotiator who helped seal US deal to step down

Swiss top trade negotiator who helped seal US deal to step down

Image for Cohere, Aleph Alpha combine to target enterprise AI market

Cohere, Aleph Alpha combine to target enterprise AI market

Image for Trump's envoy wins release of 25 Belarus prisoners, expects hundreds more soon

Trump's envoy wins release of 25 Belarus prisoners, expects hundreds more soon

Image for Exclusive-SK Hynix in talks with Intel about deal to make memory chips in US for the first time, sources say

Exclusive-SK Hynix in talks with Intel about deal to make memory chips in US for the first time, sources say

Image for Houthi blitz leaves Saudi Arabia exposed, Iran emboldened

Houthi blitz leaves Saudi Arabia exposed, Iran emboldened

Image for EGA says EU aluminium scrap U-turn could affect German expansion

EGA says EU aluminium scrap U-turn could affect German expansion

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Novo partners with Anthropic to speed up drug development with Claude
Novo partners with Anthropic to speed up drug development with Claude
Image for Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman; diesel near record high
Oil slips as Saudi Arabia offers more crude via Oman; diesel near record high
Image for Armani looks beyond inner circle as it adds Dario Vitale to design team
Armani looks beyond inner circle as it adds Dario Vitale to design team
Image for Equinor plans LNG expansion in early 2030s to meet European and Asian demand
Equinor plans LNG expansion in early 2030s to meet European and Asian demand
Image for Ukraine proposes record defence spending next year as war costs soar
Ukraine proposes record defence spending next year as war costs soar
Image for Poll shows rising trust in global institutions, less comfort with US as global leader
Poll shows rising trust in global institutions, less comfort with US as global leader
Image for Belgian court rules country's treasury department lacks authority to decide on Russian bank's frozen assets
Belgian court rules country's treasury department lacks authority to decide on Russian bank's frozen assets
Image for UBS capital rules face further Swiss parliamentary hurdle
UBS capital rules face further Swiss parliamentary hurdle
Image for Hedge funds step up bets against consumer stocks in August, Hazeltree says
Hedge funds step up bets against consumer stocks in August, Hazeltree says
Image for German energy firm SEFE boosts gas storage in bid to secure winter reserves
German energy firm SEFE boosts gas storage in bid to secure winter reserves
Image for Radiant world has filed a lawsuit against Glencore in Singapore courts
Radiant world has filed a lawsuit against Glencore in Singapore courts
Image for EU countries back plan to give industries more free CO2 permits
EU countries back plan to give industries more free CO2 permits
View All Finance Posts