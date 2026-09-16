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Bund yields close to 17-year highs on mixed energy prices, Fed in focus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bund yields close to 17-year highs on mixed energy prices, Fed in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 16, 2026

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Euro Zone Bund Yields Approach 17-Year Highs Amid Market Uncertainty

Market Movements and Central Bank Decisions

By Stefano Rebaudo

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone benchmark Bund yields hovered around 17-year highs on Wednesday as traders paused after raising bets on further European Central Bank rate increases as inflation concerns persist, briefly pricing the deposit rate above 3.5% this week.

Markets were also awaiting the Federal Reserve policy meeting decision later in the session, with traders  widely expecting an increase of a quarter of a percentage point to a 3.75% to 4.00% range  and guidance pointing to further tightening. 

German and U.S. Bond Yields

Germany's 10-year bond yield was up one basis point at 3.54%, after reaching 3.5723% on Tuesday for its highest since June 2009.

“Hopes are high for the Fed to upend the severe bond market sell-off,” said Commerzbank rate strategist Hauke Siemssen.

“While the increase in oil prices was still the major driver of late, a determined Fed could calm investors' nerves, at least at the long-end.”

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was slightly higher at 5.0% after reaching 5.041% on Tuesday, the highest since July 2007.

Energy Prices and Their Impact

NATURAL GAS PRICES STILL UP

Brent crude oil futures retreated after a two-day rally, pressured by an unexpectedly large build in U.S. crude inventories, and gas prices were up about 2.5%.

ECB Rate Expectations and Inflation

Traders see the ECB's deposit rate at 2.86% by December, up from the current 2.50%. Markets expect the rate to reach 3.38% by November 2027, fully pricing a third increase and pointing to a roughly 50% chance of a fourth move.

The ECB raised rates last week for the second time this year to quell inflation that has been driven higher by rising energy prices and warned that price pressures could prove lasting, fuelling bets on more tightening. 

Analyst Perspectives

Some analysts argued that expectations for rate increases had gone too far, saying higher energy prices would weigh on growth and help to dampen inflation. 

Short-Term Bond Yields and Wage Trends

German two-year bond yields, more sensitive to policy rates, were up one basis point at 3.24% after reaching 3.3123% on Monday for their highest since September 2023.

The ECB's updated wage tracker is pointing to a modest increase in negotiated pay growth in the first half of 2027 after broadly steady increases for the rest of this year. 

"Despite the likely acceleration in 2027 negotiated pay growth, we read this as a normalisation after a subdued 2026 rather than a new cycle," said Citi economist Giada Giani.

"Coupled with the cyclical pick-up in labour productivity growth, this should lead to further deceleration in unit labour costs," she added.

French and Italian Bond Yields

France’s 10-year government bond yields rose 1 basis point to 4.51% after hitting 4.5531% on Tuesday for the highest level since September 2008. The yield gap versus safe-haven Bunds was at 96.50 bps after reaching 98.15 bps on Tuesday, the highest since July 2012.

Fiscal Concerns and Political Outlook

Concerns about the country's fiscal trajectory continued to weigh on its government bonds. The French government is due to present a budget proposal soon, a particularly delicate exercise as parties in the divided parliament harden their positions ahead of the 2027 election. 

Italy’s 10-year government bond yields rose 0.5 bps to 4.24%. The yield gap versus safe-haven Bunds was at 87 bps.

(reporting by Stefano RebaudoEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s 10‑year Bund yield hovers at ~3.54%, near its highest since June 2009 (axios.com)
  • Markets price strong odds of further ECB tightening: deposit rate expected to reach ~2.50% by September, with ~50‑90% probability of another hike by year‑end (reddit.com)
  • Oil prices retreat after a surprise 7.1 mln‑barrel build in U.S. crude inventories, but energy market tensions persist due to Middle East disruptions (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Bund yields reaching 17-year highs?
Bund yields are at 17-year highs due to persistent inflation concerns, rising energy prices, and expectations of further rate hikes from the European Central Bank.
How do energy prices impact bond yields?
Rising oil and gas prices drive inflation, prompting central banks to consider rate hikes, which in turn push bond yields higher.
What is the expected move from the Federal Reserve?
Markets widely expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point, with guidance suggesting further tightening.
How have French and Italian bond yields been affected?
French and Italian 10-year bond yields have both risen, with France's yield hitting its highest since 2008 and concerns growing over fiscal policies.
What are market expectations for future ECB rates?
Traders expect the ECB's deposit rate to reach 2.86% by December and possibly 3.38% by November 2027, factoring in further policy tightening.

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