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Headlines

UK minister condemns anti-migrant protests in Portsmouth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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headlines UK News Immigration Protests

UK Minister Slams Anti-Migrant Protests in Portsmouth, Citing Safety Concerns

Anti-Migrant Demonstrations and Government Response

Protests Erupt in Portsmouth and Dover

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British minister Emma Reynolds condemned hundreds of protesters who blocked streets in the English coastal city of Portsmouth late on Sunday to try to stop the arrival of migrants from France, calling them "thuggish".

The gathering was the second anti-migrant demonstration in two days, after masked men disrupted traffic in the port of Dover on Saturday, chanting "Stop the boats", a reference to asylum seekers arriving in England from France.

Official Response from Emma Reynolds

"Perhaps the scale of the protest was something that we hadn't seen before, but the police have brought this under control," Reynolds, who is chief secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News when asked about the protests in Portsmouth.

Far-Right Involvement and Public Safety Concerns

The protesters, who responded to calls to protest from some far-right groups, were reacting to the arrival of 140 migrants who had crossed to England, the BBC reported.

"This is thuggish and intimidating behaviour," Reynolds said.

When asked about how the protests seemed to be organised very quickly she said that was "a concern".

Trends in Asylum Seeker Arrivals

Successive British governments have struggled to curb the flow of asylum seekers, often coming in overcrowded, inflatable boats, although Reynolds said the number of arrivals was 43% down on last year to about 17,000.

Yet the number of asylum seekers arriving on each boat has been increasing as people smugglers change their tactics.

The arrival of a small boats in Portsmouth represents a change from the usual route taken by the dinghies which tend to come ashore near to Dover.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Key Takeaways

  • Emma Reynolds (Chief Secretary to the Treasury) condemned the Portsmouth protest as ‘thuggish’ and intimidating and raised alarm over its rapid mobilisation. (gov.uk)
  • Small boat Channel arrivals are down sharply—43% fewer year‑to‑date compared to 2025, with 16,513 crossings reported through 28 August 2026. (news.files.bbci.co.uk)
  • In the year ending March 2026, around 90% of detected illegal entries (≈39,000) were via small boats, mostly from Eritrea, Afghanistan, Sudan, Iran and Somalia. (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who condemned the anti-migrant protests in Portsmouth?
British minister Emma Reynolds condemned the anti-migrant protests in Portsmouth, calling the behaviour 'thuggish.'
Why were protesters gathered in Portsmouth?
Protesters gathered in Portsmouth to block the arrival of 140 migrants arriving from France, responding to calls from far-right groups.
What actions did the police take during the protests?
Police managed to bring the protests under control, according to minister Emma Reynolds.
How have migrant arrival routes changed recently?
The arrival of boats in Portsmouth marks a shift from the usual route, as dinghies typically come ashore near Dover.
What is the trend in the number of migrants arriving in the UK?
The number of migrant arrivals is down 43% compared to last year, although the number of asylum seekers per boat has increased.

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